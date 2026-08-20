MASEDI TLHONG | Market design, not asset ownership, will determine fate of independent transmission system operator

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If SA is to avoid the type of electricity crisis California experienced in 2000/2001, the National Transmission Company South Africa will have to adopt airtight structural guardrails past mere corporate ring-fencing, the writer says.

The existential threat to South Africa’s energy transition is not a question of who owns the transmission lines but who writes the rules of trade. Framing Eskom’s unbundling as a simple state-versus-private asset debate misses the operational reality of modern power grids.

As South Africa marches towards a legally mandated independent transmission system operator (TSO) by December 31 2029, history warns that a grid stripped of generation ownership can be stabilised only if market architecture explicitly prevents strategic manipulation.

The warning comes from the Californian electricity crisis of 2000-01. Investigations confirmed that the mechanics of California’s unbundling gave private trading desks the tools to manufacture artificial transmission bottlenecks and spike wholesale prices. To avoid this, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) must adopt airtight structural guardrails beyond mere corporate ring-fencing.

Grid stability

Market designers must resolve a foundational puzzle: how can a TSO maintain absolute physical stability when it does not own a single megawatt of supply? The answer lies in an unyielding separation between commercial and operational control.

Commercial control involves deciding which generator gets paid or receives market access. The TSO must have zero commercial control to prevent market collapse. At present, self-preference risks are high because the NTCSA operates as an Eskom Holdings subsidiary, consolidating financial sheets with Eskom Generation. If, for instance, a private independent power producer (IPP) is turned off due to grid congestion while an Eskom coal station is kept online, conflicts of interest arise.

Conversely, operational control is the power to enforce the laws of physics in real time. Like an air traffic controller, the TSO does not care about airline profitability but holds absolute authority to prevent collisions. When system frequency drops, the TSO’s automated systems must legally override corporate decisions to adjust plant outputs and prevent blackouts.

While true commercial neutrality ultimately requires a legal divorce from Eskom Holdings, forcing an immediate asset transfer by decree risks triggering R400bn cross-default clauses. To mitigate this macro-financial shock, South Africa could implement an intermediate spectrum phase.

The physical assets can temporarily remain on Eskom’s balance sheet to appease lenders, while absolute commercial neutrality is strictly enforced using double-blind security-constrained economic dispatch (SCED) software algorithms and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 2025 queue-protected allocation rules.

Technical guardrails

To safeguard the network, South Africa must replicate three specific automated technical levers deployed since the crisis in California.

First, the implementation of the SCED is necessary to eradicate human bias by handing dispatch to double-blind software algorithms. All generators submit anonymous price bids. The algorithm matches the cheapest electrons with real-time physical capacity, dispatching purely on mathematical merit-order and grid security.

Second, the TSO must enter into reliability must-run (RMR) mandates with power plants, which will grant the TSO legal power to designate vital facilities as RMR units. Plant owners legally cannot shut down or enter planned maintenance without explicit technical permission from the TSO, preventing artificial withholding of supply.

with power plants, which will grant the TSO legal power to designate vital facilities as RMR units. Plant owners legally cannot shut down or enter planned maintenance without explicit technical permission from the TSO, preventing artificial withholding of supply. Third, pure spot markets must never see the light of day. California forced utilities to purchase power from a volatile spot market while capping retail prices, causing bankruptcy when wholesale prices spiked. The NTCSA must ensure the spot market remains a minor balancing tool within a diversified multi-market model.

Financial fragility

South Africa wrestles with physical constraints that validate the difficulty of balancing an unbundled grid. Eskom holds 6.97GW of generation capacity in cold reserve due to saturated transmission corridors. This congestion has forced aggressive curtailment on renewable IPPs, triggering a R2bn compensation backlog and slashing IPP revenues.

The independent TSO must implement locational marginal pricing so generators building in oversaturated zones bear their own curtailment risk. Furthermore, municipal arrears to Eskom breach R114bn. Launching an advanced competitive market on an insolvent distribution network risks a fatal squeeze between high wholesale costs and regulated retail caps, threatening to tear down the energy value chain.

• Tlhong is director: corporate commercial at TGR Attorneys Inc.