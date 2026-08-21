ISMAIL JOOSUB | Competence is a municipality’s most valuable infrastructure

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A view of the Swartland from the top of the Bothmaskloof Pass on the way to the Riebeek Valley. The Swartland local municipality led the field in the FW de Klerk Foundation’s new Local Government Report Card 2026. Picture:

Drive from Midvaal into Emfuleni and the law does not change at the municipal boundary. The institutional reality does.

Midvaal has stable professional leadership, clean administration and services that broadly hold. Emfuleni is caught in the reverse: failing services weaken revenue, disorder starves maintenance and incomplete accountability frustrates recovery.

The FW de Klerk Foundation’s new Local Government Report Card 2026 placed more than 50 points between two neighbours in the same district. That distance is not geographical. It is institutional.

That contrast explains the project. The report card is the foundation’s flagship local government assessment ahead of the next municipal elections, giving voters, residents and investors a common language for municipal performance. It examines 50 municipalities — every metro and a selected cross-section of local municipalities in every province — and asks not only which places work, but why.

For business, this is not municipal score-keeping. Local government is the operating environment: water for a production line, reliable electricity, a road that carries goods and a planning decision made in time. When those systems fail, firms and households pay twice, once through rates and taxes, and again for the generator, water tank, security or repair that substitutes for government.

The foundation used a locked set of 100 questions spanning services, finance, governance, integrity and constitutional inclusion. The audited municipal year was the baseline and later evidence showed direction of travel. Grades followed from the evidence without editorial adjustment. Auditor-general findings , National Treasury records and municipal documents counted for more than reputation or political assertion. The selected municipalities form a case study sample, not a national census or a party league table.

Swartland, George and Stellenbosch led the field. Midvaal, uMhlathuze, Kouga, uMngeni and Cape Town completed the leading group. They did not get there by discovering some novel theory of government. They collected what they billed, paid creditors, retained capable managers, executed capital programmes and exposed their administrations to functioning oversight.

Swartland’s long run of clean audits mattered because it sat alongside cash, collections, permanent leadership and delivery. George paired clean administration with capital investment on a scale unusual outside a metro.

None was declared perfect. Maintenance, wastewater compliance, housing pressure and unequal settlement outcomes cost the leaders points. Their distinction was more practical: when a weakness was identified, the institution generally had the money, people and systems to do something about it.

At the other end sat Maluti-a-Phofung, Renosterberg, Makana, Emfuleni and Matjhabeng. This was not simply a story of poor places lacking resources. Maluti-a-Phofung combined missing audited accounts, chronic bulk service debt, political churn and critically unsafe wastewater systems. Makana retained active civic and administrative structures, yet repeated disclaimer findings, an unfunded budget and unsafe wastewater left the institution deeply distressed. Emfuleni has a substantial industrial and commercial base, but weak collections, overspending, bulk debt and failing networks are hollowing it out.

The pattern running through these cases is the report card’s central finding: competence compounds. A funded budget makes credible procurement and maintenance possible. Accurate billing and collection create cash. Permanent professional leadership turns plans into projects. Effective oversight catches failure while it can still be corrected. Success is not one clean audit or one ribbon-cutting. It is a chain of fairly ordinary disciplines reinforcing one another.

Failure compounds too. Weak collection squeezes cash; creditors and maintenance go unpaid; ageing networks lose more water and electricity; unreliable services weaken trust and payment; leadership churn blocks recovery. By the time failure appears in a dry tap, dark street or sewage-filled river, its causes may be years old.

Sheer scale offered no protection. Cape Town was the only metro in the leading group, while the sampled local municipalities, on average, performed slightly better than the metros. The sample cannot support a national claim that smaller municipalities are generally superior. It does support a warning: a large budget and a deep technical establishment cannot compensate indefinitely for churn, weak controls or deferred maintenance.

The report also separates present position from direction of travel. uMhlathuze remained near the top while deteriorating; Msunduzi remained weak but was improving. A flattering rank can conceal early decay, in the same way a low rank can obscure the beginnings of repair. That distinction reveals whether an institution is learning or merely living on its inheritance.

The remedy is less dramatic than another rescue announcement. Protect preventive maintenance. Treat billing, metering, indigent support and credit control as one revenue chain. Fill senior and technical posts permanently. Give every material audit finding an official, a deadline and documented closure.

Publish recovery milestones that residents and investors can test. Provincial and national support should address the actual constraint — technical capacity, revenue administration, bulk debt, governance instability or failing infrastructure — rather than prescribe another generic turnaround plan.

The report card is not an invitation to cheer the winners and humiliate the losers. Poverty, rural distance and inherited backlogs make some municipal tasks much harder. They do not explain away missing accounts, unfunded budgets or neglected maintenance.

Under the same constitutional standard , South Africa has produced municipalities that correct failure and municipalities that normalise it. The country need not imagine what competent local government looks like; the examples already exist. The challenge is to make them ordinary because competence, once institutionalised, is a municipality’s most valuable infrastructure.

Joosub is manager of constitutional advancement at the FW de Klerk Foundation.

Business Day