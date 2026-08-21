LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga. A letter writer says while Eskom's operational improvements are real, the structural driver of this surplus has been a collapse in demand. Picture: Shafiek Tassiem/

Eskom surplus driven by demand collapse, not just operational gains

Mteto Nyati, Dan Marokane and Calib Cassim are routinely credited with the Eskom resurgence reflected in National Transmission Company South Africa reports, where available dispatchable generation routinely exceeds demand by 6GW-9GW during winter peak periods.

Certainly, the operational improvements are real: the energy availability factor of Eskom’s coal-fired fleet has improved sharply, averaging more than 67.5%. Unplanned capacity losses have nearly halved year on year to about 6,600MW, unlocking thousands of megawatts for the grid and slashing diesel expenditure on emergency open-cycle gas turbines by more than 80%.

However, data from Stats SA and the Minerals Council SA highlight a secondary, structural driver of this surplus: a collapse in demand. Years of relentless load-shedding and steep, above-inflation tariff hikes forced households and businesses into massive rooftop solar and battery investments, which now actively erode daytime grid demand.

Simultaneously, energy-intensive sectors such as ferroalloy smelters and heavy manufacturing have scaled down or permanently shuttered operations due to exorbitant power costs (“New policy bars Eskom from passing inefficiency costs on”, August 19). Apparent gains in product availability reflect a diminished customer footprint rather than purely operational efficiency, as past service shortcomings repelled clients.

The present Eskom “success” is a structural mirage morphing the legacy of customer destruction into a celebrated “surplus” that is, in reality, merely a monument to lost demand.

Ike Boss

The Boss Group

Electricity price hikes tied to inefficiencies and policy mandates

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is, of course, correct that electricity prices have gone through the proverbial roof.

I don’t think we need another inquiry to establish the reasons for this ― Eskom is a very expensive producer. We produce less energy with a lot more people.

Besides producing electricity, Eskom needs to fulfil the imperatives of a developmental state by providing jobs for pals, and must fulfil the government’s BEE policies in its purchases of everything from toilet rolls to diesel.

Surely the minister is aware of these additional costs that flow into the electricity pricing? It is, after all, for the good of the country.

FJ Mueller

Parys

Agricultural labour fears over immigration remain isolated

Michael Bagraim’s letter refers (“Business sector suffers workforce shortages as deportation policy backfires”, August 19).

There have indeed been growing concerns about potential labour shortages in agriculture across various parts of the country, stemming from the ongoing immigration discourse. But to suggest that crops are rotting in the fields does not accurately capture the challenge and risks causing alarm about the state of agricultural labour.

There are isolated cases of labour challenges (and by this, I am not attempting to minimise the challenge to those affected), but the broader sector doesn’t face them. In the surveys that the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) and Agri SA conducted we found the challenge isolated to a few areas and industries, not widespread.

In fact, in the second quarter of the year South Africa’s agricultural jobs were at 944,000, up 4% from a year ago. This partly captures the period when the immigration discourse was in full flow, and shows that the agricultural labour market was still robust.

A solution to the immigration discourse is urgently needed, but it hasn’t led to a widespread disruption in agriculture.

Wandile Sihlobo

Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa

Grassroots movements seek unity beyond politics for national recovery

A video of the leader of the March and March movement led by Jacinta Magubane-Zuma meeting Afriforum at a venue in Pietermaritzburg circulated on WhatsApp earlier this week.

Finally, true influential patriots of this country are beginning to emerge, with the most unlikely groups of concerned South Africans deciding to forget about their political differences.

I see this as the most significant, positive step in our burning desire to claim our country back from total ruin caused by inside and outside negative forces.

When Magubane-Zuma acknowledged in her speech that concerned South Africans can rescue their country without the involvement of political parties, I couldn’t agree more. What can anyone expect from a country that has more than 500 registered political parties?

Can anything logical be achieved in a dialogue led by people whose aim is to be seen to outsmart others in their quest to win the competition? Because that is all this whole struggle is about. What happens to the health and stability of the country is none of their concern. They will do anything to win the most votes in any election.

What emerged after robust dialogue between Afriforum and the March and March movement was their common yearning and determination to have a healthy, stable, economically viable, progressive and prosperous country back, with equal opportunity for all of its racial groups and no oppression of one group by another. What could be more honourable than that?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

Midrand

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