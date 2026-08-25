ROSS HARVEY | Guardian Angel Trust empowers youth through conservation work

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It is no secret that South Africa is facing serious headwinds. Statistics South Africa reports that youth unemployment among 25- to 34-year-olds is at 40.6%. Labour absorption into the economy is low across the board. Possessing a tertiary qualification is hardly a job guarantee.

The data shows convergence in job-finding rates between tertiary graduates and those with lower levels of education. Poverty rates remain stubbornly high, and inequality continues to grow. Economic growth is anaemic and largely jobless, while inflation continues to hurt the poorest of the poor.

Thankfully, there is good news in the midst of these headwinds. Operation Vulindlela — a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms and support economic recovery — is starting to yield some fruit. While important and welcome at the macro level, the country requires more individuals and organisations to build resilience into our communities from the ground up.

The Guardian Angel Wildlife & Marine Trust (GAWMT) is one organisation making waves in this arena. Headed by Raymond Kramer , the trust empowers local communities, protects wildlife and drives conservation impact through a number of interventions, including tourism partnerships and ranger training.

In the South African context the importance of this kind of integrated approach cannot be overstated. Tourism employs nearly 1-million people directly, ranking us 24th of 184 countries evaluated by the World Travel and Tourism Council . Much of this is wildlife-based, which means that future tourism is thoroughly dependent on conservation. Conservation success, in turn, requires people of serious commitment, integrity and self-discipline.

Acquiring those character traits if you grow up in a township, as most of South Africa’s youth do, is immeasurably hard. Your role models are often gangsters, opportunities for gainful employment are extremely limited, and your surrounding environmental context is likely to be one of squalor. This is why GAWMT has been so intentional about intervening in these very contexts.

On Mandela Day — July 18 — hundreds of young people gathered in Alexandra Township (famously home to Oliver Reginald (OR) Tambo, a pre-eminent anti-apartheid leader) for what has become the annual Scouts Education, Environmental and Vocational Awareness Day. Exhibitions from the SANDF and the presence of other armed services serve a dual purpose — to provide role models for young people as well as to showcase potential career paths in this domain.

The Scouts expressed their gratitude to Kramer for their partnership with GAWMT, indicating that it has “grown beyond the boundaries of a single Scout troop to impact more than 3,000 young people in Alexandra”. The event was so successful that GAWMT has been invited by the army to reserve the same venue in Alex for the next 10 years in partnership with the City of Johannesburg. Next up is the Cape Town Carnival: “We’re taking our conservation message — protecting wildlife, oceans and communities; building strong youth; and pushing back against crime, drugs and alcohol abuse — and placing it right at the heart of the carnival,” Kramer says.

The unique value proposition of Guardian is its integrated approach. It is not a think tank, though it has thought leaders on its advisory panel . It is not a lobby group, though it is advocating a clear policy message — youth need to be empowered to pursue meaningful careers and protect our ecological heritage. It is not a single-issue civil society organisation. Rather, it brings together interdependent and connected facets of our collective challenges to generate impact.

A pair of male elephants in the Okavango Delta, Botswana. Picture: (Mike Hutchings)

With former Botswana president Ian Khama as its patron , Guardian is taking a lead from his example. Khama famously put Botswana on the global tourism map as a safe haven for elephants, ending trophy hunting and ensuring a zero-tolerance attitude towards poaching. One of his most impactful remarks at a Good Governance Africa conference was that “we ensured that we instilled in our military a love for the country’s wildlife”.

The relationship between the military and conservation remains crucial, if controversial, across southern Africa. While objections to “green militarisation” and “fortress conservation” are legitimate , the truth is that wildlife does have to be protected. This is the heritage gifted to us to steward, and it will fall on the next generation to do so even more.

As I have written elsewhere, we cannot simply call for an end to green militarisation without providing an alternative model. Guardian Angel endeavours to do exactly that. Our military will play an increasingly important role — especially along our borders — in tackling wildlife poaching. To this end, Kramer has also initiated a project to restore pride in the military through “ Restore the Glory” , which unites South Africa’s serving and veteran paratroopers.

From the ground up, Guardian is motivating young people to keep their communities clean, think about careers in conservation, and build discipline and character formation into their lives. Making a big deal of Mandela Day is not a PR stunt; it draws deeply from the wells of inspiration Madiba is for us. It extends well beyond a day, in that Guardian now owns and is revitalising the “ My Acre of Africa” initiative, a nature conservation and environmental education funding initiative.

It is fitting to close with the words of OR Tambo: “The children of any nation are its future. A country, a movement, a person that does not value its youth and children does not deserve its future.”

• Dr Harvey is MD of research consultancy Harvey Economics.