PHILIP MASEKO | The economics of the land question

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Legal clarity on expropriation without compensation is necessary, the writer says, but clarity without capital produces an empty deed, whereas capital with clarity produces planting.

The Western Cape High Court can clarify the Expropriation Act. The court cannot provide capital, title and water. Economics, not litigation, must lead land reform.

The act sets narrow conditions for nil compensation and deserves legal scrutiny. As the South African Human Rights Commission noted in its Land & Spatial Justice report released earlier this month, what will unlock growth is putting people on serviced land close to jobs and services.

None of this dismisses the claim for restitution. The 1913 Natives Land Act dispossessed millions and codified racial geography that still shapes South Africa. That history imposes a constitutional duty to correct tenure injustice. But the constitution’s promise is not only about returning land.

Converting restored and redistributed land into places where people can live close to work requires bankable rights. Families must also be raised without fear of eviction or perpetual insecurity. Without tenure security and services, restitution risks producing title without transformation.

The high court must guard the constitution. An economy that remains unbankable cannot be guarded by the court. About 17-million South Africans live on unregistered communal land, according to the 2017 High Level Panel report. Such land cannot be bonded, sold or used as collateral.

In 2018 the World Bank described this as R1.4-trillion in “dead capital” assets locked out of the formal economy. That figure is the constraint. Section 12 of the Expropriation Act is not. A costing of one hectare explains why.

Transfer and conveyancing costs about R15,000 to register title. Water rights cost about R8,000 and can take up to 24 months, according to department of water & sanitation backlog data.

Input finance for maize is about R12,000. Infrastructure and security add another R10,000-R20,000. Industry estimates place total preproduction cost at R40,000-R60,000/ha.

No commercial bank will fund that without a registered title and a water licence. The Land Bank’s impaired loan book exceeded R4bn in 2023, according to its annual report.

The required mind shift is clear. A judgment on nil compensation will not shorten a 24-month water licence. A deed where none exists will not be created by a judgment. The R40,000 for a farmer before planting will also not be lent by a judgment.

The deterrent to investment is not only the law. Since 1994 political freedom has been prioritised with the expectation that economic freedom will follow. The Zondo state capture commission showed the cost of slogans without systems. South Africa was repriced by investors before convictions were secured. Foreign direct investment fell sharply in 2018-22 as policy uncertainty peaked.

Guardianship of law is argued by both sides in the dispute. A balance sheet is presented by neither. Scale illustrates the gap. Placing 10,000 new black commercial farmers on 10ha each requires R4bn-R6bn in preproduction capital every year for three years.

An economics-first approach therefore requires different guardians:

The Treasury and the Land Bank must guard finance. A blended facility should cover the R40,000-R60,000 gap per hectare for the first three seasons. The facility must be repayable, patient and attached to mentorship and off-take agreements.

The water & sanitation department must guard time. A 24-month wait for water rights makes projects unviable. One-stop shops for title, water and finance are necessary.

The land reform & rural development department must guard assets. Communal land requires digitisation. Registrable and tradable rights are needed so banks can accept collateral. Without this step, R1.4-trillion remains outside the economy.

The private sector must guard markets. Land without a buyer is a liability. Every land reform project should have a signed off-take agreement before planting begins. Nil compensation may assist in specific cases where land is unused or held for speculation, but it is a legal instrument, not an economic plan.

Legal clarity is necessary, but clarity without capital produces an empty deed. Capital with clarity produces planting. The test is not who wins in court, but whether justice can be costed and then funded. The law sets rules; economics determines participation.

• Maseko is an independent political economy analyst and researcher.

Business Day