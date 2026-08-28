MATTHEW MARRIAN | You’re not superstitious, but your money might be

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Most people wouldn’t call themselves superstitious, yet so many money decisions are shaped by inherited beliefs, outdated thinking and mental shortcuts that rarely get challenged, the writer says.

The other day I boarded a flight and, walking down the aisle to my seat, noticed the row numbers jump straight from 12 to 14. No row 13. I’d seen it before, but this time it stopped me for a second.

The reason for no row 13 was not because of logistics, but because of belief, a quiet superstition over an “unlucky” number built into the aircraft’s design. We don’t question it; we just accept it and move on. That small detail made me wonder what else we skip without realising it, especially with our finances.

Most people wouldn’t call themselves superstitious, yet so many money decisions are shaped by inherited beliefs, outdated thinking and mental shortcuts that are rarely challenged. These silent scripts shape how we use money or avoid using it altogether.

The financial superstitions we carry

We tend to think financial planning is all logic and spreadsheets, but some of the biggest drivers of long-term outcomes are psychological, including a few “financial superstitions” I see regularly.

“Property is always a good investment.” This belief runs deep and it can prevent diversification, delay liquidity, or drive decisions based on sentiment rather than suitability.

“The stock market is gambling.” Often passed down after someone lost money in a crash. Yet over the long term equities remain one of the most powerful tools for wealth creation.

“Debt is always bad.” Consumer debt can be damaging, but not all debt is toxic. Used strategically, it can unlock growth, bridge liquidity gaps or improve tax efficiency.

“I’m not good with money.” Often formed early, this quiet belief stops people engaging with their finances at all, missing out on learning and proactive decisions.

“If it’s working, leave it.” Comfort can be a hidden trap; something that worked in the past may no longer fit your goals. Life changes and so should your plan.

What are these beliefs costing you?

I once met a client who had kept most of his wealth in a single local company’s shares, passed down from his father. “It’s always done well for us,” he said. But performance had slowed and his portfolio was dangerously concentrated. He wasn’t making an active choice; he was holding onto a story.

Another family kept paying hefty premiums on a life policy that no longer fitted their needs, simply because “Dad always said you must have one.” Once we reviewed their goals, it was clear the policy no longer served its purpose. Neither case is uncommon; both are beliefs that were never questioned.

The most dangerous beliefs are the ones we don’t realise we hold. They show up as hesitation, discomfort or strong opinions that feel like truth. The question is whether they’re helping you or holding you back.

Do you avoid certain investments without knowing exactly why? Do you follow habits just because “that’s what my parents did”? Do you resist advice that challenges your thinking?

Sometimes the most important part of planning isn’t deciding what to do but asking why you believe what you believe.

Unlearning what no longer serves you

This isn’t about discarding every principle you’ve followed; it’s about creating space to reflect. Just like airlines quietly skip row 13, we all have blind spots where unspoken beliefs shape real-world outcomes.

Your financial plan should reflect your life, goals and values, not someone else’s script from 30 years ago. The good news: once you’re aware of the beliefs guiding your decisions, you can keep what serves you and let go of what doesn’t.

Beliefs shape behaviour and outcomes, and when it comes to money an unchecked belief can do more harm than any bad investment ever could.

So here’s the invitation: pause and ask what “row 13s” you might be skipping in your own financial life. You may not be superstitious, but your money just might be.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.

Business Day