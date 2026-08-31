ANESU M CHATIKOBO | Who owns the demand if we own the minerals?

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The International Energy Agency’s Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026 identifies limited substitutability as one factor in assessing a mineral’s exposure to supply risk, the writer says. Picture: REUTERS/Jonny Hogg

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A valuation of a long-life orebody stresses the commodity price and the capital estimate. Most of the value sits in years where one thing stays an assumption: the demand set, or the list of things the metal is bought for.

A deposit’s value follows the applications that consume it and what they pay. Add one, and the deposit can be worth more without another drill hole. Lose one and the rock is unchanged. Only the cash flow it can support has changed.

Lab-grown diamonds substitute for mined production without altering the underlying resource. They accounted for 6% of US engagement ring centre stones in 2025 . Technology changed the market for a mineral without changing the mineral.

Mineral valuation already models demand, and volumes and prices flex across scenarios. The list of applications rarely moves. Demand is an input to those models. It is also an exposure.

The International Energy Agency’s “ Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026 ” identifies limited substitutability as one factor in assessing a mineral’s exposure to supply risk. For a producer, the same variable bears on the durability of demand for its output.

South Africa mines about 70% of the world’s platinum . Its largest single use is in autocatalysts, where technology and relative prices can change the mix of metals required. That creates an incentive to look for replacement demand.

Substitution has no preferred direction and platinum has already run both ways. Palladium displaced platinum in petrol autocatalysts because it was cheaper and in 2021 traded at more than twice the platinum price. In 2025 platinum traded above palladium . The argument reversed with the price rather than with the chemistry.

A producer can hedge the price for a few years. Nothing hedges a contracting demand set. A mineral endowment carries exposure to research that displaces the metal and to research that finds its next use. Only the second can be bought and only by funding it.

Exploration adds tonnes. Beneficiation captures more of the value of an existing application. Both take the demand set as given. Applications research works on the set itself: the spending that can expand it.

That makes it an investment in the earning power of an orebody rather than a branch of science policy. The payoff is hard for the funder to capture. Once a metal qualifies for a use, every producer selling into that market earns on it, including those who funded none of it. The harder question is who carries the cost when the work fails. Private capital is reluctant to fund a cost whose payoff disperses across the industry.

Applications research has option-like economics. It buys exposure to several possible uses rather than underwriting one forecast. Its value rises with the range of outcomes and the number of independent attempts. The structure that fits is many small trials with cheap failure, carried to pilot scale and backed by capital free to walk away.

The line to hold is between funding discovery and buying consumption. Offtake mandates and price support buy demand at a price, and only for uses that already exist. Funding the search buys uses that do not.

The Critical Minerals & Metals Strategy scores South Africa’s minerals on the same axis and lists research among its interventions. It stops before treating research as the investment that can offset the exposure it describes.

South Africa spends 0.62% of GDP on research and development . The test is whether a result travels from laboratory to pilot plant and on to a customer who writes the metal into a specification. Work that never reaches a specification leaves the endowment worth what it was.

An annuity pays because someone must keep buying. An option pays because someone might. Mineral value contains both exposures. The metal in the ground is fixed, and it is ours. Demand is neither. New applications exist only because someone builds them.

• Chatikobo is a CA specialising in M&A advisory. He writes in his personal capacity.

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