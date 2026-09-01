CLARENCE TSHITEREKE | Leadership, governance and the imperative of institutional stability

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South Africa’s higher education system stands at a critical inflection point. As the the government seeks to accelerate growth, attract investment, expand industrialisation and implement Operation Vulindlela reforms, the public university sector faces a deepening crisis of leadership, governance, institutional stability and public confidence.

Universities remain the country’s primary producers of high‑level skills, research capability and innovation capacity. Yet many institutions are consumed by governance disputes, executive instability, council conflicts, financial uncertainty and leadership vacuums. The result is a gradual erosion of institutional effectiveness within a sector that should serve as the intellectual engine of the economy.

This crisis is not merely administrative; it is structural. Higher education produces engineers, doctors, accountants, scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, public servants and future leaders. When instability becomes entrenched the consequences reverberate throughout the economy. Weak universities produce weak developmental outcomes.

Recent developments across several institutions illustrate the gravity of the challenge. At the University of Cape Town, widely regarded as Africa’s leading university, leadership tensions have once again surfaced, involving governance processes, council oversight, investigations into the vice‑chancellor and ensuing litigation.

These events follow closely on the heels of the turbulence that marked the previous vice‑chancellorship, demonstrating that even well‑resourced institutions with strong academic reputations are increasingly vulnerable to governance instability.

The situation at other universities is equally concerning. At Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University parliamentary oversight has highlighted governance concerns, acting senior appointments, stakeholder conflict and infrastructure failures — developments particularly troubling in an institution responsible for producing critically needed healthcare professionals.

At the Vaal University of Technology recurring governance and leadership challenges reflect deeper systemic weaknesses affecting universities of technology. Similar concerns have emerged at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and the University of Fort Hare, where instability, ministerial intervention, council disputes and governance failures have repeatedly diverted attention from core academic missions.

The University of Fort Hare deserves particular attention. As one of Africa’s most historic institutions and a symbol of intellectual leadership, Fort Hare should be positioned as a flagship university driving African scholarship, research excellence and leadership development. Instead, recurring governance challenges have overshadowed its academic achievements. Its historic mandate demands exceptional leadership stability.

Even institutions that presently appear more stable are not immune from broader systemic risks. The Central University of Technology has strengthened executive leadership structures under its current management team, yet the vice‑chancellor’s early retirement at the end of this year introduces another moment of transition within a national environment marked by financial pressures, funding constraints, infrastructure backlogs and increasing demands for transformation and student support.

Developments at the University of Venda further illustrate the fragility of institutional leadership. The recent precautionary suspension of the vice‑chancellor and appointment of an acting vice‑chancellor have introduced uncertainty within a university that has historically demonstrated growth and progress. Leadership uncertainty, even when unavoidable, affects strategic decision‑making, institutional momentum, stakeholder confidence and organisational culture.

No discussion of the crisis can ignore the growing dysfunction within the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is central to poor and working‑class students’ access to post‑school education yet has become synonymous with governance failures, courtroom battles, administrative disputes, funding uncertainty, delayed payments and recurring accountability crises.

The recent high court in Pretoria ruling reinstating the NSFAS board and suspending the administrator’s appointment is a remarkable indictment of governance processes. The court identified serious procedural flaws in dissolving the board and questioned the rationality of the administrator’s appointment, creating renewed uncertainty in an institution that should provide stability.

These developments occur against the backdrop of years of adverse audit findings, governance concerns, reports of ghost students, delayed reconciliations and disputes over more than R10bn owed by NSFAS to universities, alongside investigations by oversight institutions including the public protector. Collectively, these challenges undermine confidence in one of the most important instruments of social mobility available to young South Africans.

The consequences extend directly to institutional sustainability. Universities depend heavily on predictable NSFAS payments to maintain operational stability. When student‑funding systems become unreliable, universities experience cash‑flow pressures that affect teaching, learning, infrastructure maintenance, student support services and strategic planning. A dysfunctional NSFAS therefore becomes a systemic risk to the entire higher education ecosystem.

At its core the crisis facing higher education is a crisis of institutional order. Universities are complex organisations requiring stable governance, predictable leadership, financial discipline, strategic continuity and stakeholder trust. Once disorder becomes institutionalised attention shifts away from the production of knowledge and toward the management of crises. Academic excellence becomes subordinate to institutional survival.

Development economics offers a clear lesson: successful societies build strong institutions before they generate sustained growth. Institutions create predictability. Predictability encourages investment. Investment drives growth. Growth creates employment. Universities occupy a central position within this institutional architecture because they produce the human capital required by every sector of the economy.

Operation Vulindlela aims to remove structural constraints to economic growth. Its success depends on a steady supply of highly skilled graduates capable of driving reforms in energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, public administration, engineering, science and technology. Yet this objective cannot be achieved if universities themselves are characterised by instability and perpetual leadership crises.

A weak higher‑education system inevitably produces weaker developmental outcomes. No country has achieved sustained economic transformation while neglecting the quality, stability, and effectiveness of its universities. South Africa cannot be an exception.

It is within this context that the rapid growth of private higher education becomes understandable. Students and families are seeking predictability, stability, responsiveness and uninterrupted academic programmes. Private institutions are positioning themselves as alternatives to governance instability in parts of the public system, reflecting market demand and concern about institutional uncertainty.

However, the expansion of private higher education should not be interpreted as an adequate substitute for a strong public university sector. The developmental state requires both. Public universities remain indispensable generators of research, innovation, social mobility and broad‑based human‑capital development. A thriving economy cannot rest exclusively upon private providers.

The imperative before South Africa is therefore clear. The public higher‑education system must be stabilised. Vice‑chancellor appointments must prioritise leadership capability and institutional stewardship. University councils must strengthen governance and reduce destructive factionalism. NSFAS must be restored to full credibility and operational effectiveness. The government must create an environment that enables universities to focus on their primary mission rather than recurring crises.

The future of South Africa’s economy will depend on the future of its universities. If institutional instability persists, Operation Vulindlela’s ambitions will be undermined by an insufficient supply of skills, weakened research capacity and declining institutional effectiveness. If stability, governance and leadership are restored, universities can once again become the engines of growth, innovation, and national development they were always intended to be.

South Africa’s higher‑education crisis is, therefore, not merely a university problem. It is an economic problem. It is a developmental problem. And it is a national problem. The restoration of stability within higher education may prove to be one of the most important economic interventions of the decade.

• Dr Tshitereke, a former senior special adviser to the minister of higher education & training, is chief of staff at the mineral & petroleum resources ministry and an honorary professor at Unisa’s Thabo Mbeki School of Public & International Affairs.