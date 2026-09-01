EDITORIAL | Morero hands Joburg opposition another gift before elections

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The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, listens to the issues plaguing the residents of Tshepisong. Picture:

Dada Morero, the current mayor of Joburg, deserves a heartfelt thank-you card from the opposition parties hoping to replace him in the November 4 local government elections. The mayor has been reliably providing good campaign material for his political opponents.

Last week, the man who has presided over the rapid decline of South Africa’s richest municipality released his latest instalment. At a community meeting, he insulted a resident who called him a criminal, responding that he was “talking sh*t”.

The ANC regional executive wanted him to be hauled before a disciplinary meeting and be publicly rebuked. But the party head office at Luthuli House intervened and canned a planned media briefing, saying it would undermine its ongoing campaign to retain the Joburg leadership.

Reluctantly Morero, one of three ANC applicants for the mayorship, has since apologised publicly. But the apology sounds more forced on him than genuine.

It shouldn’t be accepted. It’s but the latest reminder that he and his party care more about their fortunes.

For years, residents of the city have borne the brunt of ANC misrule. Revenue collection remains a nightmare and the council is saddled with debt. Only last month did the city manage to settle a R5bn debt with Eskom.

It took a threat from National Treasury and the minister of electricity for the city to try to sort out its chaotic finances. Treasury threatened to withhold a grant to Joburg and other errant municipalities, while Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity minister, stood by Eskom’s demand.

Morero, who was ousted as chair of the ANC in Joburg last December, has been running around the city fighting service delivery fires such as potholes, water shortages, power cuts and hijacked buildings.

It would be unfair to blame one man for all of Joburg’s ills, but as mayor he has been decidedly inept in responding to the pain of residents and businesses. As shown by last week’s rant, he has been tone-deaf for much of his tenure.

The only time Joburg resembled a functional city was during the run-up to the G20 summit last November.

This was despite, not because of, him. National government poured resources to ensure the city is spruced up for the visitors.

Once the summit concluded, all the problems returned.

His tenure is best remembered for his nonchalant attitude to the various stakeholders who wanted — and offered — to help save the city.

Big business has recently offered to step in and help save Joburg. Its help is, however, not without conditions. One of the key conditions is to partner with the national government: a commentary on Morero’s administration.

Morero’s apology is too little too late. It’s more an apology to his party rather than the residents of the city.

If he meant it, he would have sought out the resident and offered a personal approach.

Joburg residents and taxpayers deserve better. They expect their leaders to be able to regulate their emotions.

This version of politics seems to appear straight out of US President Donald Trump’s playbook. Since returning to power as America’s 47th president, Trump has been rather crude in his dealings with those he perceives to be his opponents, such as Western allies and the media.

The ANC needs to rebuke Morero and subject him to its processes.

His unbecoming conduct also brought the mayoral committee he leads into disrepute. Minimally, the committee should dock his salary to communicate its displeasure. And on November 4, residents should remember this incident.

Business Day