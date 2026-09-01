NEWS FROM THE FUTURE | A secret agent can upgrade your life

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Roger has a secret agent programmed for user-maxxing. It will explore any system loophole, API vulnerability, hidden channel or backdoor access to help him. Picture:

Dateline: August 27 2027

Roger Kaputnik only flies first class. He’s on every A-list that matters and is always first in line. He always gets the best hotel suite and the best table for dinner. Every time. Roger knows how to jump the queue. He always gets the sneak previews, early-bird offers and exclusive deals. He’s got a secret agent.

“I call him 007, because he’s smart and stealthy and a little bit ruthless. He does whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Roger’s personal agent has been programmed for user-maxxing, and will explore any system loophole, API vulnerability, hidden channel or backdoor access to put Roger on top. 007 will always find a free upgrade or a better flight. He’ll even bump someone else off if necessary, or add the required bonus miles.

“I don’t know how he does it, and I don’t want to know,” says Roger. “If the system allows it, it can’t be illegal, can it?”

It might not be illegal, but it’s morally dubious. Once, faced with a heavily overbooked flight, 007 managed to schedule another plane to take all the standbys. Agents don’t have emotions. Superior tech wins. That’s the way the world works now.

Roger is tight-lipped about his finances, except to say he is financially independent and taxes don’t bother him. Not with a secret agent. And there’s always a promo code for max discount if you know how to look, so the cost of living is low. Thanks to 007.

People have used agents to game dating apps and prediction markets, with varying levels of success. Usually they can’t help bragging about their triumphs and those holes get patched. But 007 has one mission: upgrade my life.

There’s one problem with being a secret agent man. They’ve given you a number, and taken away your name. / First published on Mindbullets August 27 2026.

Life is a game you can win

Get bonus points for civic leadership and healthy living

Dateline: September 18 2019

We have all become used to having everything tracked by our mobile devices and sensors. Wherever we go our location is monitored. Whatever we do, a sensor somewhere is making a discreet note of it.

Now you can score points in the real-time game of Life. Government and big brands have teamed up to help you win. This is how it works.

You wake up in the morning. You get points for not snoozing after the alarm has gone, if it’s a work day. You eat a healthy breakfast ― more points. You walk to work, saving fuel and the environment ― more points. You notice a new ad message and respond ― more points from the brand sponsor.

You’ve been at work on time for months, and you complete your assignment early. Bonus points! You get a message from your boss; your bonus points got you a level up! That’s what they used to call a promotion.

You cash in some of your bonus points for a healthy sandwich at lunchtime, and earn some more. You cash in some points and leave work early. Skipping the pub, you go straight home and tell your spouse the good news. More bonus points.

Your kids come home with good grades. Level up! And more bonus points for you. Life is a game, and you can win if you want to… / First published on Mindbullets November 23 2011.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.