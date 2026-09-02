HEATH MUCHENA | Why the 2026 yen intervention matters for gold, bitcoin and the dollar

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A woman walks past a screen displaying the exchange rate between yen and dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo earlier this year. The writer says the yen’s weakness is rooted in the gap between Japanese and US interest rates. (Picture: REUTERS)

The US treasury’s intervention to support the Japanese yen looked at first glance like a technical foreign exchange operation. Japan’s currency had weakened sharply, policymakers stepped in and markets adjusted.

But the episode revealed something far larger about the global monetary system in 2026. The US was not simply helping an ally. It was helping a major creditor whose distress could feed back into America’s own debt problem.

Japan is the largest foreign holder of US treasuries. If the yen falls too far, Tokyo may need to defend it by selling dollar assets. If those sales include treasuries, US yields can rise. If yields rise, Washington’s borrowing costs become more expensive exactly when the American debt burden is already nearing $40-trillion.

That is the uncomfortable symmetry. The reserve currency issuer is still powerful, but it is no longer operating from a position of clean strength.

The yen’s weakness is rooted in the gap between Japanese and US interest rates. For years global investors have borrowed cheaply in yen and invested in higher-yielding assets abroad. This yen carry trade works while the yen is weak or stable. It becomes dangerous when the currency strengthens quickly and leveraged investors rush to unwind positions.

That makes Japan more than a local story. The yen is a funding currency for global risk. A disorderly move can ripple through bonds, equities, emerging markets and crypto.

For the US the deeper issue is debt service. The dollar remains the centre of the financial system. Treasuries remain the world’s benchmark safe asset. The US can borrow in its own currency at a scale no other country can match. That is the famous exorbitant privilege.

But privilege does not cancel arithmetic. Rising debt and higher interest rates mean the US must continuously find buyers for an expanding supply of government paper. Japan is one of the most important of those buyers. A currency crisis in Tokyo can therefore become a funding headache in Washington.

This does not mean the dollar is collapsing. It is not. There is no near-term replacement with the depth, liquidity and institutional reach of the dollar system. The euro is important but incomplete. China’s renminbi is constrained by capital controls. Gold has no yield. Bitcoin is volatile. Brics settlement projects are fragmented.

Still, the direction of travel is clear. The world is not abandoning the dollar. It is hedging it. Central banks have been buying gold at a pace not seen in decades. The reason is not nostalgia. Gold has no issuer, no sanctions office and no foreign custodian who can freeze it by decree. The 2022 freezing of Russian reserves taught every reserve manager that foreign exchange assets carry political risk.

Bitcoin now sits at the edge of that same conversation. The US has established a strategic bitcoin reserve funded through forfeited coins, a symbolic but important shift. It does not mean bitcoin is about to rival treasuries. It does mean a fixed-supply digital asset is now part of sovereign balance-sheet thinking.

Stablecoins complicate the story further. They are not dedollarisation. They are crypto dollarisation, extending dollar demand through blockchain rails to users who may never touch a US bank.

So the monetary map is changing in a more subtle way than the usual collapse narratives suggest. The dollar is still dominant. Gold is being accumulated. Bitcoin is being noticed. Stablecoins are spreading dollar liquidity. Sovereigns are seeking optionality.

The yen intervention was a reminder that the global system still depends on the dollar, but trust in that system is no longer unconditional. The question for investors is not whether the dollar dies tomorrow. It is what they should own if the dollar keeps working while slowly losing purchasing power.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.

Business Day