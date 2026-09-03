PETER BRUCE | Could small wins unite South Africa’s divided society?

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What would it take to unite South Africa? I don’t think we’re in as much trouble as a cursory glance at our local social media might suggest, but our divisions are many. We’re divided by race, wealth, education, language, age and — often left unsaid — ethnicity.

Many of these apply to other economies as well, but I was struck by how effortlessly Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been able to unite Canadians through the simple act of telling US President Donald Trump to bugger off with his bullying in trade talks.

Trump has for more than a year insulted Canada by referring to it as the 51st US state, calling its prime minister “governor” and insisting US exports to Canada no longer be required to use both English and French in their labelling and instructions.

Imagine we were in the same position. Large parts of the population would take Trump’s side. President Cyril Ramaphosa would take an age deciding on the politically safest rejoinder.

Part of our problem is we are thin-skinned, quick to lose our sense of humour, almost as if we insist it is our defining quality. When Airlink flew two Embraer passenger jets over the DHL Stadium in Cape Town ahead of the rugby test on Saturday, the row about how low they were flying almost drowned out the satisfaction of victory.

Suggestions that the lead aircraft was dangerously low over the 62,000 people in the stadium were greeted with outrage. We are the best pilots in the world, didn’t anyone know? We do this all the time! It was so safe Airlink might sell seats on future stadium flights just for the experience. What could possibly go wrong?

It’s X (formerly Twitter), I know, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a unified pushback from South Africans of all races, united in action. Airlink says it actually won’t be doing any more flyovers, but spare a thought for Karl Brophy, a business owner who knows and loves us and wrote this after the flyover:

“I lived in South Africa for six years and go back very regularly. I write this without judgment, but they are generally insane and just have a totally different attitude to risk and danger. And violence. Crazy things happen there on a daily basis.” The abuse hurled at him for that affectionate salute was just spectacular.

Of course the lead aircraft was wildly low over the stadium, and I wonder how long we have to wait for the Civil Aviation Authority to speak. Part of the problem is small jets. Our early flyovers featured giant Boeing 747 jumbos, which made a lot of noise from far higher up. The Airlink Embraers are smaller and quieter. They have to fly lower to make an impression.

A better way to be safe and heard would be to get Air Force Gripen fighters to do formation flyovers at national events like these. They are small and loud as hell. It would remind people the air force is still around and make a loud and positive statement about our state. Good PR.

In the absence of mortal danger, PR is central to the creation of common purpose. The Springboks are living proof, and we’re lucky to have them. Just as, in a way, Carney is lucky (politically) to have Trump as his opposite number in the US.

For Carney, Trump provides the perfect demonstration of how a common enemy can drive a people together. Hitler did it for the British, and the British did it for Gandhi.

We don’t really have a common enemy here (our poverty suffers in silence), but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has shown us we can unite without enemies.

As it turns out, success works just as well. Erasmus has taken huge gambles on transformation in the national team, and it has all worked. His boys are the best rugby side in the world. And we love it. His secret is attention to detail, and we should try it as a country.

We should try winning as a national economic policy goal so everyone feels the benefits of solid policy, rising income and, if not jobs, then rising levels of support for the poor. But you have to know your limits. We drown here in impossible targets and promises.

How about we try starting small? Create modest and achievable goals — begin all government meetings on time, eradicate all pit toilets in schools (still not achieved) — and prove it and move on. Unless, of course, it’s too late …

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.

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