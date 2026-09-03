RETHABILE MOLEHE | Influence is not the same as reach

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Skincare brands and influencers aimed at kids. The writer says influencer marketing is not a passing trend but a shifting landscape where credibility, not just visibility, defines true impact. Picture:

Likes and impressions may measure attention, but influence is built on credibility. Follower counts and engagement metrics have become shorthand for success, yet their abundance raises a crucial question: what is being measured?

While visibility can be readily quantified, the credibility and trust that traditionally define influence appear far more difficult to measure. This is undoubtedly the golden age of influencers, yet real influence may be at its weakest.

Brands embraced social media because it promised something different, something traditional marketing could not measure. Likes, shares, impressions and engagement rates became the currency of credibility. This forced brands to move their budget from traditional media to influencers, as they were perceived as more relatable and genuine than traditional celebrities, leading to higher consumer engagement and stronger brand-influencer fit.

However, with thousands of creators competing for attention influence itself has become diluted. According to Modash, South Africa hosted 91,357 Instagram influencers and 2,232,923 TikTok influencers by April. While this democratises influence it floods the market, making it difficult to distinguish between professionals and hobbyists.

Most influencers have also lost public credibility due to profit-driven approaches, for example praising one restaurant as “the best in the city”, then promoting another a few months later. The audience did not just lose faith in that recommendation; it lost faith in all of them.

When countless voices compete for authority audiences struggle to discern who is genuinely credible. Consumers can easily recognise sponsored content, brand partnerships and paid endorsements. What once appeared authentic now often reads like advertising in disguise.

Mandatory disclosure tags like #ad and paid partnership have only accelerated this scepticism, making the commercial nature of every post impossible to ignore. Consumers now question whether influencers truly use the products they promote or are simply chasing revenue.

This scepticism erodes trust and weakens the persuasive power of influencer marketing. The very quality that made influencers stand out — authenticity — is undermined when every post risks being perceived as transactional.

Credibility and expertise

Furthermore, influencer marketing often prioritises volume rather than value, going against what traditional PR stands for: credibility, reputation, relationship-building and long-term trust. These components cannot be measured through metrics and engagement. While they do play a crucial role in brand reach and awareness, they do not represent real influence, but rather replicate a phenomenon known as slacktivism.

Though it raises awareness, slacktivism is often criticised for substituting for real action. This means more people are aware of brands and their products but their engagement stays confined to social media, far from real influence.

In contrast, a different form of influence is becoming more visible. Individuals who occupy clear niches — professionals, specialists and subject experts — are more likely to shape audience attitudes and behaviours. Unlike traditional metrics such as likes, shares, comments or reach, their authority stems from credibility and expertise.

For example, a medical doctor or nurse producing content on health issues, or a financial adviser offering guidance on investments carries a level of trust and persuasive power that far surpasses the superficial engagement numbers of social media. Their influence is rooted in knowledge, authenticity and the ability to deliver meaningful value, making them far more effective at driving informed decisions and behavioural change.

The most influential voices are those that align not only with the brands they represent but also with the communities they serve. This alignment helps influencers understand their audience and partner brands that add genuine value.

Moreover, long-term partnerships should also be prioritised over short-term collaborations, showcasing that the influencer genuinely trusts the products endorsed. This builds credibility and assures audiences the recommendation is authentic, not transactional.

As audiences become more discerning, authenticity is no longer optional but central to how influence is understood. Influencer marketing is not a passing trend but a shifting landscape where credibility, not just visibility, defines true impact. Credibility will also determine who truly influences and who merely creates awareness.

Building audiences without credibility can never amount to influence. While metrics matter, they measure reach not trust. But in a world where everyone claims influence, the rarest and most valuable currency remains credibility.

• Molehe is a continuing professional development assistant with the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa.

Business Day