GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS | Reform incrementalism will not fix the SA economy

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DA leader and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says a serious coalition government should be willing to take the best ideas and practices from each of its members, rather than assuming that every existing national approach must simply continue unchanged. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently made an important commitment. Launching phase 3 of the government-business partnership, he set an immediate ambition of lifting South Africa’s economic growth above 3%, while rightly insisting that even 3% cannot be the summit of our ambition.

I welcome that. The president also acknowledged the uncomfortable truth confronting the government of national unity (GNU), that despite progress on electricity, logistics and other reforms, our economy is still growing far too slowly to reduce unemployment meaningfully, or at all.

That truth is impossible to avoid. Official unemployment rose to 33.6% in the second quarter. About 8.5-million South Africans are actively searching for work. This despite the litany of plans for growth, plans for infrastructure, plans for logistics, plans for industrial development and plans for reform. What we lack is sufficient speed and urgency.

The choice facing the GNU is thankfully no longer between reform and no reform. Broadly speaking, the direction of reform is increasingly accepted. Certainly, the DA supports it fully. We just want it to move far faster and with more ambition. The choice is between the slow, creeping reform we see now and reform at the speed required to outpace our unemployment crisis.

That requires a different discipline in national government. It requires the discipline the DA has shown where it governs. Over the latest year South Africa lost about 68,000 jobs net. The Western Cape added 91,000. That is what a progrowth approach looks like in practice.

If growth, jobs and confidence are genuinely the central objectives of the new government-business partnership I believe the whole cabinet should adopt a simple growth and jobs rule for the government itself.

Before any new economic policy, bill or regulation is approved, the government should publicly answer the questions of whether it will:

Increase or decrease private investment.

Make it easier or harder to employ someone.

Raise or lower the cost of doing business.

Help or hinder economic growth.

The DA also offers a practical lesson here for the GNU from the experience of DA-governed administrations at local government and provincial levels, where unemployment levels are markedly lower than the rest of the country.

Growing the economy starts with the basics: reliable infrastructure, competent administration, sound public finances and less unnecessary red tape. And, most importantly, a government that sees private investment as something to attract rather than something to look at with suspicion from a distance.

This approach is not glamorous, but it matters. In the Western Cape and in DA-governed municipalities much of our economic approach has been built around precisely these fundamentals. The results do not mean every economic problem has been solved. Far from it. But they do show the difference.

Growing the economy starts with the basics: reliable infrastructure, competent administration, sound public finances and less unnecessary red tape. And, most importantly, a government that sees private investment as something to attract rather than something to look at with suspicion from a distance.

Across all eight metropolitan municipalities, in the past five years the DA-governed City of Cape Town created nearly 50% of all net new jobs. One city versus seven others. That is not an accident. It is what happens when the government gets the basics right and creates the conditions for businesses to invest, grow and employ.

The DA has governed provinces, metros and municipalities for many years. We have learnt lessons — sometimes through success and sometimes through mistakes — about the importance of getting the basics right, maintaining administrative discipline and creating an environment in which private enterprise can flourish.

A serious coalition should be willing to take the best ideas and practices from each of its members, rather than assuming that every existing national approach must simply continue unchanged.

For the DA the most important lesson we can offer is a simple one: economic growth does not begin with another grand government plan. It begins with government doing its own job well enough for millions of South Africans to get on with theirs.

That is the discipline the GNU now needs to apply nationally. That is how South Africa can work ― for everyone.

• Hill-Lewis is DA leader and Cape Town mayor.

Business Day