ISMAIL LAGARDIEN | The imminent nemesis of recklessness and folly of Bessent’s threats of sanctions

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US treasury secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing at the White House earlier in the year. The writer says weaponising currencies and financial networks to achieve political goals is high risk. Picture:

The flexing of Washington’s financial muscles is portentous for the power of the dollar as a global reserve currency.

Last month US treasury secretary Scott Bessent warned countries that do business with Iran to sever those financial ties or face sanctions. With this statement Bessent set the dollar on the same type of passage as the florin during the glory days of Florence (between 13th and 15th centuries) and the guilder of Amsterdam’s golden age (between the 17th and 18th centuries).

Both fell into the trap of reckless blindness and hubris when they weaponised their currencies and financial networks to achieve political goals that were not shared by the rest of the world.

Somewhere in the literature there is a deceptively profound word in Greek mythology, Atē, which refers to recklessness, folly and ultimately ruin — the nemesis of hubris.

The complete replacement of the dollar as a global reserve currency might be a generation away, but alternative new systems are taking shape in ways not dissimilar to how the florin and the guilder were replaced. A potential danger for the world is that the US will not go quietly. A trapped animal is a beast.

History carries important lessons. When the florin approached its end in the early 16th century, Florence became a hotbed of radicalism and violence, marked by purges, military mutinies and wilful self-destruction of property. This bled into other parts of Europe.

In the months and years before the guilder’s collapse, the Dutch began to devour themselves. That is not hyperbole. The Dutch went through their rampjaar (disaster year) in 1672 when rioters killed Johan de Witt, the head of state, hanged him (and his brother Cornelius) in public, removed some of their organs, ate body parts and sold some of their fingers and tongues.

Like the Florentines, the US today, emboldened by the hubris of monopoly power, cannot function without the power and influence of its currency and control of global financial networks. Like the Florentines, the aggressive financial warfare and effective “taxation” through sanctions on foreign states will lead necessarily to resistance and responses from countries that are desperate to break free from systems that tax them.

Florence’s aggression resulted in many sovereign territories pulling their financial assets and redirecting them towards greater political stability and less financial interference.

If we ignore history for a moment, which I am generally loathe to do, we may recognise that the US has, under the structural weight of the Triffin Dilemma (only just and only somewhat), successfully provided a steady supply of dollars to meet the liquidity needs of the world as it has expanded since the early 1990s.

This “dilemma” refers to the paradox where the issuer of a global reserve currency is forced to run chronic economic deficits to provide liquidity, but those very deficits may well destroy global confidence in the currency’s value. Anyway, this steady supply has thus far managed to sustain a measure of confidence in the global financial system.

Turning to more technical aspects, there is a huge caveat. Besides external Atē the US, internally, is in something akin to terminal decline driven mainly by debt. The US Congressional Budget Office’s long-term budget outlook showed (2025 data) debt in the hands of the public growing from 100% of GDP to 118% in 2035, 136% in 2045 and 156% in 2055.

Debt payments may absorb more than a quarter of federal revenues over the next two to three decades. But there is little certainty that the US has the willingness and ability to service its debt. Faced with a rise in debt servicing costs, the government could turn to the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates down by acting as the buyer of last resort of Treasury securities.

This will inevitably put upward pressure on prices. It might well destabilise the global financial system. This is not a good scenario for investors, who will incur losses on their treasury holdings. They will logically seek to liquidate those positions in advance.

If the Florentine and Dutch examples are anything to go by, we may be forgiven for imagining a global response to Bessent’s threats. The problem, of course, is that the US has amassed historically unprecedented reservoirs of political, cultural, social and symbolical capital around the world — and still has the military power and presence to enforce its hegemony.

Allow me to draw on my childhood heroes (before I read books). The old Western mythos captured by film directors like John Ford or John Sturges (in Stagecoach and Magnificent Seven, respectively) is that the cowboy as hero does not negotiate his way out of a corner — he shoots his way out.

The war on Iran may turn deadlier before things change.

• Lagardien, an external examiner at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, has worked in the office of the chief economist of the World Bank as well as the secretariat of the National Planning Commission

Business Day