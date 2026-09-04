LUBABALO CENGANI | How SA and Canada are looking beyond Washington

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite sitting in vastly different regions and economic tiers, Canada and South Africa have displayed notable structural similarities both in how they have navigated pressure from the Trump administration and in their broader diplomatic and economic playbooks. Both nations have faced transactional, policy-driven friction from the US executive branch.

Beyond recent tariffs, Canada and South Africa share structural alignments. Both operate as traditional “middle powers” that rely on coalition-building, international law and normative diplomacy to check the power of unilateral superpowers. That includes relying on global and regional bodies (the UN, G20, World Trade Organisation, the Commonwealth) to project influence and negotiate trade rules.

Both economies depend heavily on raw materials, critical minerals, energy inputs and agricultural exports. Both aggressively pursue regional and global free trade access, Canada via the Comprehensive & Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU Comprehensive Economic & Trade Agreement (CETA), and South Africa via the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Southern African Development Community and Brics expanded markets.

Both countries have been targeted by US executive-led tariffs. Canada faces sweeping baseline tariffs and escalating sector-specific duties targeting metals, energy and the automotive sector while South Africa faces steep unilateral baseline tariffs up to 30% on manufacturing and industrial exports. In both cases trade policy was linked to geopolitical or domestic leverage.

Canada faced trade threats tied to border control and immigration compliance while South Africa’s trade standing under frameworks such as America’s African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) was subjected to intense scrutiny over our foreign policy alignment, for example the nonaligned stance on global conflicts and Brics participation. Washington relied heavily on unilateral executive actions such as emergency economic powers and section-based tariffs, bypassing standard multilateral trade arbitration mechanisms such as the World Trade Organisation.

Political scientist Graham Allison pioneered the classical Rational Actor Model, a framework in foreign policy analysis used to evaluate state behaviour. In terms of the Rational Actor Model a state operates with logical consistency to address external strategic challenges. When targeted by unilateral economic shocks such as US tariffs, the Rational Actor Model assumes states will run a systematic calculation to maximise strategic utility while minimising economic damage.

An external action directly threatens national welfare. Here, US tariffs present a strategic bottleneck: over-reliance on a single, unpredictable market. The state evaluates potential courses of action, weighing cost versus expected utility for each. The state chooses the path that yields the highest net benefits relative to the risks involved. When US tariffs disrupted access to their dominant market, South Africa and Canada engaged in a cost-benefit decision.

Option A: retaliate with reciprocal tariffs.

Option B: concede and renegotiate existing terms.

Option C: diversify export markets and trade alliances.

From a Rational Actor Model perspective both states concluded that reciprocal tariffs carry severe domestic inflationary costs and risk escalating a trade war against a vastly larger market. Capitulating to unilateral demands leaves national policy hostage to future US domestic policy shifts. Shifting capital, diplomatic leverage and trade integration towards alternative high-growth blocs permanently mitigates single market dependence while securing sustainable long-term macroeconomic stability.

US President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, on May 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Despite countless attempts at Option B, and recently Option A in the case of Canada, both countries have settled on Option C: diversification. Rather than treating diversification as a temporary fix, both governments adopted structural diversification as a core national resilience strategy, building alternative trade corridors in response to US market unpredictability.

Diversification was selected as the optimal path because it balances economic growth with structural risk reduction. Market diversification isn’t driven by impulse or political emotion; it is a calculated, strategic adjustment. By expanding trade with alternative regional and global blocs, both nations act rationally to neutralise a vulnerability and secure long-term macroeconomic stability.

This aims to reduce market dependency, hedges against shock and opens access to high-growth regions like the EU, the AfCFTA and the Asia-Pacific. While economic baselines differ, both nations have executed diversification through three core mechanisms: trade diplomacy, regulatory mechanisms and capital deployment.

Canada embarked on an extensive push to maximise existing non-US trade deals, specifically the CPTPP in the Asia-Pacific and the CETA with the EU, accelerating market pivots for automotive components, steel, energy and critical minerals. South Africa has prioritised the AfCFTA as a tariff-free fallback for manufactured goods and processed agricultural products, to absorb domestic output displaced by US tariffs.

Canada has rapidly scaled trade corridors with Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Germany, aiming to decouple critical supply chains from sole dependence on North American supply loops. South Africa opened targeted agricultural and mineral corridors across Asia, such as in China, Japan and Vietnam, for horticultural products, and the Middle East in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Canada mobilised capital programmes such as the Canada Strong Diversification Fund and BDC liquidity programmes to support impacted firms shifting to non-US supply chains. South Africa created the Export Support Desk at the department of trade, industry & competition and issued a structural block exemption for exporters, allowing local firms to pool infrastructure and market data without violating antitrust laws.

The end strategic goal is to hedge manufacturing resilience and secure global value chains against arbitrary tariff shocks, reducing structural vulnerability under Agoa while protecting domestic employment in industrial hubs.

Diversification specifically centred on critical minerals and raw materials is a long-overdue strategic shift for both nations. For decades both Canada and South Africa fell into the trap of resource dependence paired with geographic or structural single-market reliance. Canada relied heavily on the US market, exporting raw oil, metals and minerals across the southern border. Tariff shocks demonstrated the extreme vulnerability of being a raw supplier to a single dominant neighbour.

South Africa relied on raw bulk exports such as platinum group metals, iron ore and coal to China and Europe, exposing its currency and GDP to global commodity price swings while importing finished high-value products. The global energy transition (electric vehicle batteries, solar, wind, defence technology) requires enormous amounts of lithium, nickel, cobalt, platinum, manganese and rare earth elements. Africa holds over 30% of global critical mineral reserves, while Canada possesses vast undeveloped reserves in its northern and western territories.

The era of hyper-globalisation, which prioritised single-market efficiency, hyper-concentrated supply chains and low-cost production above all else, has permanently shifted towards an era of resilience, risk reduction and economic sovereignty.

Continuing to export unrefined ore while importing expensive refined tech is economically inefficient. Diversification away from single-partner trade reliance is not just overdue; it is essential for long-term economic survival.

• Cengani is a writer and researcher specialising in the South African political economy and public infrastructure.