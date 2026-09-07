LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The iconic Knysna heads. A letter writer says local government autonomy is an important principle in South Africa’s constitution, but autonomy cannot mean freedom from accountability. Picture: NAZIZIPHIWO BUSO

Residents left in the middle as political battles overshadow service delivery needs

The legal battle between the Knysna municipal council and Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell is not simply a dispute about one individual’s contract. At its core, it is a test of whether municipalities can be trusted to uphold the principles of good governance, accountability and ethical leadership when making decisions that directly affect residents.

The Knysna council has chosen to challenge Bredell’s refusal to approve the extension of Boy Manqoba Ngubo’s contract as acting municipal manager. Council leaders argue that Ngubo meets the required qualifications, that his previous employment history was disclosed to the appointment panel, and that elected representatives have the constitutional right to manage their own municipality without unnecessary provincial interference.

Local government autonomy is an important principle in South Africa’s constitution. Municipalities must have the ability to make decisions about their administration. However, autonomy cannot mean freedom from accountability. The right to govern must always be balanced with the responsibility to protect public trust and ensure people appointed to senior municipal positions meet not only legal requirements but also the highest standards of integrity.

This is where Bredell’s intervention is justified. A municipal manager is one of the most powerful officials in local government. This position controls administration, oversees implementation of council decisions, manages senior officials and plays a critical role in ensuring that public funds are spent responsibly. The appointment of such an official cannot be treated as an ordinary employment decision.

The concerns raised by the provincial government regarding Ngubo’s previous tenure at Bitou municipality cannot simply be dismissed as political interference. Reports that he resigned while facing disciplinary processes and amid Hawks investigations raise legitimate questions that require careful consideration.

When public confidence in local government is already under severe pressure because of corruption, poor financial management and service delivery failures, government has a duty to apply the highest scrutiny when appointing senior officials.

The MEC’s refusal to grant concurrence is not an attack on local democracy. It is an attempt to ensure the rules governing municipal administration are respected and municipalities do not make decisions that could undermine accountability. South Africa has witnessed too many municipalities collapse because political considerations were placed above competence and ethical leadership.

Residents have paid the price through failing infrastructure, unreliable services and wasted public resources. The lessons from dysfunctional municipalities countrywide should remind us that appointments at senior administrative level are not merely internal matters; they affect every person who depends on government services.

Yet, this dispute should not become another political battle in which residents are forgotten. While lawyers argue in court, the people of Knysna still need reliable water services, functioning infrastructure, clean streets and a municipality that responds to their needs.

The courts will ultimately decide the legal questions, but the bigger principle should be clear: municipal independence must go hand-in-hand with accountability. Provincial oversight is not the enemy of local democracy when it is used to protect the public interest.

Bredell is right to challenge a decision he believes undermines proper governance. The people of Knysna deserve leadership that is not only legally qualified but also enjoys public confidence and demonstrates unquestionable commitment to ethical administration.

Good governance is not about protecting positions or defending political territory. It is about protecting the residents who rely on government every day. When there are serious questions surrounding a senior municipal appointment, caution and accountability must always come first.

Thulani Dasa

KwaMaqoma

Farewell to a trusted rugby voice as Rich signs off

I enjoyed Gavin Rich’s recent column until the last paragraph (“Boks’ power can settle Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”, August 31).

There, Rich said it was his last column for Business Day — in the middle of the riveting Greatest Rivalry series between the Springboks and All Blacks.

I want to thank Rich for his consistent authoritative comments on the Springboks and other rugby issues. His column was my first port of call in your newspaper each Monday.

David Legge

Craighall

GNU criticised for inaction on VAT, electricity and fuel relief

Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“Coalition government reshapes ANC’s constitutional stance”, September 3).

I disagree. The government of national unity (GNU) has repeatedly failed, or avoided taking steps to practically improve the lives of millions of South African citizens who are starving and struggling in this cost of living crisis.

The GNU does nothing practical to help struggling SA consumers. Not making more basic food items VAT exempt, not removing VAT on electricity charges, not reducing the fuel levy, even temporarily. Not even reducing electricity charges themselves while Eskom trumpets multibillion-rand profits.

None of the above. Zilch. The GNU gravy train carriages stay on track, with parties aboard lapping up the gravy, snouts deep in the trough. Unconcerned. Unaffected. Unavailable.

There will be a reckoning.

Mark Lowe

Via Business Day online

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