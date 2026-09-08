DAVID MAYNIER | Reactivation of Marion Island base is a win for strategic research

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Our latest team of Marion Island researchers and support staff, M83, arrived safely at the island on August 9 to reactivate the base and continue the research that was interrupted by an evacuation of the previous team from the island earlier this year.

A team of 32, including 20 personnel members from the department of public works & infrastructure, landed on the island to begin the process of reactivating the base on August 10. This included transferring equipment for undertaking the reactivation and repairs, as well as cargo for restocking the base, by helicopter from the vessel to the island. In total, 494 tonnes of cargo and 300 tonnes (350m3) of polar diesel were transferred to the island.

With the restock and reactivation work completed the base has now been handed over to the M83 team. With a supply of specialised polar diesel secured (with a six-month buffer), the team can continue their research on and around the island.

Both the evacuation and the reactivation have been an enormous logistical exercise, one that was possible to achieve only with a group of stakeholders working together. The level of co-operation and co-ordination is matched by the strategic importance of the work being done in the region.

It is important for the public to understand why we dedicate significant effort and resources to manning our research bases in the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.

The Southern Ocean has a direct impact on South Africa’s climate, and therefore on our economy and security. And the broader Antarctic region is a critical early warning system for global climatic systems, giving us an indicator of what changes to expect in the years ahead.

Understanding changes in the climate, ocean and biodiversity in this region is vitally important for our country, and the world. That’s what our scientists on Marion Island are doing. The research being undertaken varies from changes in weather and wind patterns to the behaviour of killer whales and seals and detailed studies of the island’s unique birdlife.

The research being conducted on Marion Island, and at our bases in Antarctica and on Gough Island, gives us a distinct advantage over other countries undertaking research in the region.

The current team includes researchers from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, the South African Weather Service, the South African Polar Research Infrastructure, and the South African National Space Agency. Mouse-free Marion researchers are also working to reverse the impact humans have had on the island, as invasive mice which arrived with humans have put much of the island’s birdlife at risk.

The research being conducted on Marion Island, and at our bases in Antarctica and on Gough Island, gives us a distinct advantage over other countries undertaking research in the region.

We have a long historical record of research, having had a presence on Marion Island since 1948, Gough Island since 1956 and Antarctica since 1959. We also occupy our bases permanently, including during the winter months when many other countries close up shop due to the harsh conditions.

Our custom-designed icebreaking research and supply ship, the SA Agulhas II, brings an added advantage of multiple labs on board for oceanic research during the voyage to the island and while moored offshore. It features “moon pool” — a hole in the centre of the ship that allows measurements to be taken in the ocean during extreme weather conditions.

Cape Town is the largest of the five Antarctic gateway cities, and 10 national programmes depart from Cape Town on their way to Antarctica: Belgium, Finland, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the UK. South Africa is thus ideally positioned to become the world leader in supporting and sustaining research in the region, as both a scientific and an economic imperative.

Given the strategic importance of our bases on Marion Island, Gough Island and Antarctica it is vital that these are fit for purpose and able to sustain a high quality of research. While reactivating the Marion Island base a comprehensive assessment of base infrastructure was undertaken with a view to completing additional work later this year.

During its voyage to the Sanae IV base in Antarctica in December the SA Agulhas II will stop at Marion Island so that a dedicated team of public works department engineers can undertake further work to make the base and research huts more comfortable for researchers. The engineers will remain on the island until being picked up in February 2027 when the ship is due to return from Antarctica.

We wish the M83 team the best as they undertake their research over the next few months.

• Maynier is minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment.