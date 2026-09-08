DUMA GQUBULE | Journalists must demand evidence in the wake of fake statistics ruling

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March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma during a protest against illegal immigrants in June. She was found to have made unsubstantiated claims on the radio.

A landmark ruling by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) against the SABC will hopefully mute Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the toxic leader of the xenophobic group March and March, and prevent the media from giving her a platform to make unsubstantiated claims without challenging them.

The ruling is a game-changer for media ethics in an environment of fake news where people and organisations often make unsubstantiated claims about issues such as a white genocide and BEE without being asked to provide evidence.

For more than a year the media has given Ngobese-Zuma free rein to spread lies about migrants that could inflame violence against them. She has repeatedly said there are 15-million to 30-million international migrants in South Africa.

Yet Herman Mashaba, her bestie, withdrew this fake statistic in a press release on the Action SA website as long ago as October 2020: “Last week, in response to a question on Twitter, I cited a figure of 15-million undocumented foreigners in South Africa as evidence of our porous borders. It turns out that this figure was incorrect.”

The demented statistic that there are 27-million foreigners living in South Africa — almost half of country’s population — seemingly stemmed from X posts that were allegedly based on Rica-registered SIM cards. According to News24, about 150-million SIM cards — several times the country’s population — are distributed each year.

But Rica does not record or verify nationality or immigration status. Social justice activist Chris Rutledge submitted a complaint to the BCCSA about an interview SAFM presenter Ashraf Garda had with Ngobese-Zuma on June 3, in which Garda allowed her to present opinions as facts.

Commissioner Ben Winks found that Ngobese-Zuma had made “five separate unsubstantiated claims and not one of them was challenged”. The SABC contravened the BCCSA Free-to-Air code of conduct five times.

Ngobese-Zuma had said foreign nationals were responsible for 60% of serious crime in Gauteng, had set up military bases in South Africa, smuggled explosives into the country, and paid police officers to get away with these crimes. She also said NGOs were using foreign funding to buy weapons.

In November 2017 former Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange said 60% of suspects arrested for violent crimes in the province were “illegal immigrants”. However, as the Institute for Security Studies has pointed out, the police do not publish data on the nationalities of the people they arrest.

“There is no statistical relationship between international migration in South Africa and crime. There is also no evidence that most immigrants commit crimes or are responsible for most crimes in the country.”

In an interview on the Dr Shola Speaks podcast Farai Muvuti, CEO of the London-based Southern African Times, said: “There is no way 60% of crime can be committed by 4.5% of the population. It is a mathematical anomaly. It is impossible. To those who are pushing that number, if you have not done maths. Go back to school and then make your case.”

Wits University associate professor William-Mervin Gumede has repeatedly said BEE transactions had transferred R1-trillion to 100 politically connected people by 2008, without providing any evidence or being challenged to do so. This would mean 100 people received an average of R10bn each, which is obviously not true to anyone who has done maths literacy and understands BEE 101.

There are databases that prove this statistic to be fake news. After the BCCSA ruling journalists must ask Gumede to provide the evidence to back up his bogus statistic.

• Gqubule is an adviser on economic development and transformation.

Business Day