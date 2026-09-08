NEWS FROM THE FUTURE | Power struggle: crypto vs chatbots

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AI technology based on large models has had the fastest uptake of any technology ever, the writer says. And it’s not just threatening power supplies; there’s a very real cost to the environment, like the water required for cooling. Picture:

Dateline: April 24 2027

During the energy crisis of 2022 analysts were quick to point out that crypto mining, especially bitcoin, consumes as much electricity globally as a small country. Before this it was all about profit, with crypto megaminers relocating to the places with the cheapest electricity to feed their power-hungry rigs. But after the Nord Stream pipeline was cut and Germany turned to coal to keep the lights on, the debate shifted to climate change and basic security of energy to bolster the economy. Bitcoin was the bad guy.

And then came ChatGPT and all the other large language models capable of generating text, images and video from natural language prompts. AI was the new flavour of the month, and chipmakers such as Nvidia saw their stock skyrocket. Pretrained transformers could write whole books and make short movies, almost like people. But training requires enormous amounts of data crunching and generating anything more than a paragraph of text burns mega megawatts. Soon, data centres optimised for AI with their huge neural networks began to be measured in megawatts rather than compute power.

As all the tech giants from Microsoft to Adobe piled into generative AI to enhance their products, bottlenecks appeared, first with chips then with raw power. Bitcoin shot up, making mining on faster, more powerful and more costly systems more profitable, pushing electricity demand higher still. Now it wasn’t price that mattered, just availability. Tech giants began eyeing small nuclear reactors to meet their energy needs.

AI technology based on large models has had the fastest uptake of any technology yet. And it’s not just threatening power supplies; there’s a very real cost to the environment, like the water required for cooling. That’s also an incentive for innovation and an opportunity for new players. Rumour has it that Intel plans to beat Nvidia at its own game, with an AI chip that’s faster, cheaper and less power hungry than anything Nvidia has to offer.

In the research labs and universities teams of smart engineers are tinkering with photonics, chiplets, tiles and analogue processors to crack the energy issue, while software gurus are working on slimmer models running on smaller systems that still deliver the AI advantage. Electrical engineers are ignoring the noise and ramping up production of transformers and grid infrastructure.

If it’s crypto, chatbots, or robotaxis, there’s one thing the future’s going to need, and that’s more electricity, and fast. / First published on Mindbullets April 25.

Dark days ahead

Blackouts reveal America’s energy vulnerability

Dateline: August 1 2028

This sweltering summer of 2028 will go down in history for more than its searing temperatures. California and Texas, two states that pride themselves on their tech-driven economies, are grappling with a crisis that seems more out of a dystopian novel than real life. The huge demand for electricity, driven by our modern lifestyles and innovative technologies, has led to debilitating blackouts, leaving millions without power.

Five years ago Elon Musk foretold this situation when he warned that “it’s just, everything is going to be electric. My biggest concern is that there’s insufficient urgency.” As electricity became the lifeblood for an array of modern essentials, from electric cars to air conditioning, heat pumps, 3D printing and vast data centres, Musk’s prediction has become our reality.

While commendable in theory, the painstakingly slow shift to renewable energy sources fell short in practice. Despite the plentiful sun and wind resources available in California and Texas, the infrastructure to harness, store and distribute this power remains inadequate.

Regulatory obstacles, supply chain interruptions and rocketing costs of critical materials have all contributed to the delay. But fundamental to the crisis has been the power companies’ lack of foresight and inability to keep up with the speed at which our society is electrifying.

The great blackout of 2028 underscores the urgency of bridging the gap in our electricity infrastructure. It calls for a multifaceted response: a swift push for renewable energy projects, improved energy storage solutions, grid redesigns to accommodate decentralised power sources, and stringent energy efficiency measures.

As we inch towards Musk’s predicted tripling of electricity demand by 2045 we have to face the reality of our electricity-dependent future. If we can’t adapt our infrastructure quickly enough to prevent these blackouts there will be many more dark days ahead. / First published on Mindbullets August 3 2023.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.

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