ISMAIL LAGARDIEN | Capitalism’s ecological disasters in fire and rain of Borneo and Italy

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An aerial view of domestic waste floating on the stream of the Citarum river in Bandung, Indonesia, in 2021. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

I am wrapping up a working visit to Southeast Asia, where I have been reading, writing and talking about subjects ranging from geostrategic tensions in the South China Sea to the way European colonial divisions continue to shape societies in the littoral.

The maritime political economy and history of Southeast Asia, especially the Malacca Strait, are especially insightful as the world’s attention is focused on maritime trade routes. But that is for a later discussion. Now, I am battling with breathing.

There are fires in Kalimantan, on the Indonesian side of Borneo, sending air pollution “downstream” across the border into the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Coughing and heaving in the smog, I recalled work I did on global public good challenges and the way the pursuit of profit drove organised criminal groups in Italy’s Mezzogiorno.

The discontinuous mind may not make the connections. Yet, Campania’s Triangolo della morte (Triangle of Death) slightly to the northeast of Naples is as devastating an institutional and ecological disaster as the fires of Kalimantan. In both instances failures in governance have allowed organised crime (in southern Italy) to serve as parallel governance structures to manage waste disposal cheaper than the legal market.

In Kalimantan deregulation, poor governance and “special concessions” to corporations have led to rapacious destruction of fields ― palm oil plantation establishment typically involves the draining and illegal burning of carbon-rich peatlands. In both cases the commons, water in the case of the Mezzogiorno and fire in Kalimantan, have literally become toxic legacies of capitalist and criminal enterprise.

The Mezzogiorno case was especially meaningful because I had a sentimental attachment to Southern Italy. In that region the Camorra ran a multibillion-dollar racket, “Ecomafia”, and illegally disposed of millions of tonnes of toxic industrial waste “imported” from northern Italy by burying it or dumping it into local landfills or on agricultural fields and quarries in Caserta and Naples in the south.

Rainwater would seep through the waste and sink into the earth, poisoning food crops and animals “downstream”. The earth was saturated with dioxins and lead, and agriculture suffered. When I last visited the region in 2015 I saw local farmers, people I knew personally, destroying their agricultural produce. Before that visit there were cases where local farmers across more than 500 farms in the Naples area culled thousands of dairy cows, buffalo and sheep because of contaminated milk.

Both cases demonstrate how free market capitalism opens the door for lawlessness and reckless behaviour by private corporations. I should probably include a more respected, impersonal reference. In 1991 the Indian government abruptly delicensed and deregulated the dairy sector, stripping away protective systems to allow private competition.

Almost immediately private contractors flooded the market, leading to widespread contamination and adulteration of milk with dangerous additives such as detergent, urea and starch to stretch profits. The situation rapidly turned hazardous, which forced the government to reel back with the Milk and Milk Products Order of 1992 to prevent a public health catastrophe.

Getting back to the fire and rain of Borneo and the Mezzogiorno. Most people have romantic ideas about “the Mafia”. I could blame Hollywood, but I spent much of my childhood in and out of cinemas in Fordsburg and Vrededorp, and my first exposure to “the Mafia” was in We Still Kill the Old Way, a late 1960s Italian film, not a Hollywood production. I could hum Lara’s Theme by the time I was 12 years old, and I still suffer from the belief that Zhivago’s was the way all love stories went.

Most observers hold terribly romantic views of Indonesia’s remarkable annual economic growth; it has averaged an impressive 5% over the past two decades. But this is an incomplete picture. Smothered in the burning peat of Kalimantan, and buried in the toxic mounds of waste in the Mezzogiorno, lie toxic pollutants, “externalities” that are too readily glossed over.

Ultimately, when you deregulate you risk opening the door to recklessness and lawlessness. In Naples, northern industries saved millions of euros by paying the Mafia to “disappear” toxic sludge in and around communities in the Mezzogiorno. In Indonesia, agribusinesses save millions by using fire. In both cases the “savings” are paid for downstream in paediatric brain tumours, liver and gastric cancers, bladder and kidney cancers, and lung, larynx and trachea cancers.

• Lagardien, an external examiner at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, has worked in the office of the chief economist of the World Bank as well as the secretariat of the National Planning Commission.

Business Day