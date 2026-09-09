JABULANI SIKHAKHANE | SA haunted by unresolved past as elections loom

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The late IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Thirty years ago political scientist Dan O’Meara forecast that problems in KwaZulu-Natal issue would continue to revolve around the IFP, whereas the main factor today is Jacob Zuma’s party, MK, an offshoot from the ANC. (Picture: Esa Alexander)

As South Africa moves closer to the local government elections in November it is worth revisiting political scientist Dan O’Meara’s thesis that things he raised 30 years ago would continue to haunt the country. Some of these issues ― the “seven distinct historical times” ― have become far more pronounced in recent years.

The challenge facing South Africa, as O’Meara foresaw it, was dealing with the demands of creating “a new, postapartheid democracy” while “simultaneously confronting residues of unresolved issues of one or other of these historical times”.

He warned that the “national obsession with settling the various accounts of different pasts” would shape how political organisations and “the broad sweep of society” sought to address South Africa’s problems.

In the introduction to his 1996 book Forty Lost Years: The apartheid state and the politics of the National Party, 1948-1994, O’Meara said South Africa was “quite literally haunted by the manifold unresolved issues of its tragic and violent past”.

“The problem, however, is that the collective minds of different groups of South Africans are living the nightmares of different histories. They are thus also haunted by very different fears over what these unresolved pasts mean for their individual and collective futures.”

Most of the six issues that O’Meara identified are exactly the issues that have come to haunt the country’s democratic order, especially in recent years.

I have picked out a few from O’Meara’s list. One is the issue of social and economic transformation. O’Meara noted that South Africa’s ability to deal with decolonisation and deracialisation was hamstrung by the changed global circumstances versus those that faced postindependence Africa in the 1960s. The global economic and political prospects had become “far less propitious than those confronting the rest of Africa” during the 1960s.

“In particular, the transformation of the world economy over the past 25 years undermined the capacity of even the most powerful states to choose their own economic and social policies.” South Africa’s capacity to choose its own economic policies remains constrained by the global economic order.

O’Meara mentioned two other issues. Sections of the National Party’s former power base who wanted to take South Africa back to 1948 ― the apartheid era and “the unrealised dream of ethnic separation and white domination”.

There were also “the significant social forces which remain trapped in the legacy of the lost independence of the old Boer Republics”. This speaks to AfriForum and related parties, forces that have recently found an outlet for their issues through US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Then there is what O’Meara described as the legacy of 1917. That is the forces — the South African Communist Party — that “still cherish the dream of forging ‘real’ socialism”.

And the issue of KwaZulu-Natal, which has in recent years panned out not in the way O’Meara foresaw it. He characterised the KwaZulu-Natal issue as revolving around the IFP, which he said would keep the politics in this region of South Africa “particularly charged”. The main factor today is in fact Jacob Zuma’s MK party, an offshoot from the ANC.

Lastly, O’Meara described the post-1990 period as one that had “more than a few political taxis” that were on different political routes, “trying to attract more or less willing passengers for complicated journeys (at night and without headlights?) to opposing, if still, unknown destinations”.

I cannot think of a more apt description of the political landscape as we head to the local government elections on November 4.

• Sikhakhane, a former spokesman for the finance minister, National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.

Business Day