LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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An installation shows a figure symbolising baby Jesus lying amid rubble in a grotto ahead of Christmas at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, on the West Bank, in 2023. Picture:

Israel’s religious freedom contrasts with persecution of African Christians

Kalim Rajab is entitled to raise concerns about damage to Christian sites during armed conflict (“Israel plays a part in destruction of historic Christian sites”, September 2).

Credible allegations involving churches or other religious sites should be investigated. But his response does not refute Daniel Jacobi’s initial argument about the persecution of Christians by violent extremists across parts of Africa (“Attacks on Christian communities escalate across Africa”, August 27).

Intent and context matter. Wartime damage, however serious, cannot automatically be equated with the deliberate targeting of people because of their faith.

Organisations such as Isis, Boko Haram and their affiliates have attacked places of worship, abducted civilians and displaced religious communities in acts of terror across our own continent.

These threats have been extensively documented by Open Doors, the UN and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

While Rajab overlooks the impact of Islamic extremism on African Christians, he also overlooks Israel’s verifiable record of protecting Christian religious freedom.

Israel’s declaration of independence guarantees freedom of religion and conscience and protection of the holy places of all faiths. Its protection of holy places law further criminalises desecration of sacred sites and interference with religious access.

We know for a fact that Israel’s Christian community is not being systematically extinguished. By end-2025, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics estimated 184,200 Christians living in the country, nearly four out of five of them Arab Christians.

Christian institutions continue to operate, festivals are publicly celebrated and Christians participate throughout Israeli society. The same cannot be said for the hundreds of thousands of African Christians targeted for their faith by religious extremists in Africa.

None of this places Israel beyond criticism. Individual acts of hostility should be confronted, and credible wartime allegations investigated. But neither establishes a state policy of persecuting Christianity.

Our collective concern is never with religion but with extremist ideologies and organisations that weaponise religion to justify violence and persecution. The suffering of Christians in Africa should not become a political instrument used selectively against Israel while communities facing terrorism in Nigeria, Mozambique and the Sahel receive comparatively little attention.

Religious freedom demands consistency: investigate credible allegations, defend threatened communities and confront persecution wherever it occurs.

Bafana Modise

Via email

KZN voters frustrated by rising costs, decaying infrastructure and government inaction

The much-vaunted KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU) has clearly failed to improve the lives of voters and their families in the province.

Otherwise the IFP, ANC and DA, which together formed the GPU, would all be benefitting now in election polls. But they are not. (“ANC fights to hold KZN as Zuma’s MK surges ahead of local polls”, September 7).

The GPU has made its gravy train passengers quite comfortable, with their snouts deep in the trough and cut off from the hard realities of relentless food price increases, fuel costs, electricity increases, outages and inflation. Then there’s the 50% of piped water lost every day — that’s if piped water actually reaches homes.

Roads are in a parlous state, streetlights don’t work, and education, clinics and hospitals are compromised and often disgusting. The SAPS and metro police services are mired in corruption, such that voters no longer trust the authorities.

Even public transport has been captured by the criminal taxi mafia industry, which pays neither income tax nor VAT, and the provincial and municipal governments have done nothing to face it down. They live in a bubble.

Msundusi/Pietermaritzburg is clearly on its very last legs, and the finances of eThekwini/Durban are in a shocking state, with billions having to be written off and an untethered city manager snubbing parliament’s standing committee on public accounts’ summons while overseeing widespread corruption and going on leave — all while pulling in over R4.3m a year in salary.

KwaZulu-Natal voters have had enough. The ANC-DA-IFP GPU has not delivered, and so they are tempted by the sirens and subterfuge of the MK party. Who can blame them after the GPU let them down so badly?

The province’s voters need to elect brave and strong individuals to city and town halls on November 4 — men and women who are unafraid to take on MK and stand for good government, honesty and principle, areas where the current ANC/DA/IFP coalition has failed so badly.

The electorate is all that now stands between MK and municipal government pillage and disaster.

Mark Lowe

Durban

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