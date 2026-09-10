DANIE DÖRFLING | Northam must now prove independence pays

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Northam must show that the return on each additional rand committed to Vision 2031 exceeds the value available from a transaction or a return of capital, using sensible through-cycle metal prices rather than the latest spot price, the writer says.

The uncomfortable consequence of Northam’s decision to answer an unsolicited approach with a competitive process is that independence can no longer be treated as the neutral default. It is now one of several competing uses of shareholder capital, and must justify its price.

Vision 2031 is the bid that management has placed on the table. It targets platinum group metal (PGM) sales of more than 1.5-million ounces, chrome concentrate sales above 2-million tonnes and a doubling of third-party metal purchases.

Delivering that requires No 4 shaft at Zondereinde, new mining modules and a Merensky concentrator at Booysendal, expansion into Nyala at Eland, and upgrades to Northam’s furnace and base-metal refinery.

As valuable as these projects may prove to be, they are not free optionality. They are a claim on future cash flows that could instead be distributed, used to repurchase shares or redeployed into higher-return opportunities.

The latest results expose the choice. Northam generated R18.5bn in operating cash before capital expenditure, spent R6.1bn on capital projects and declared R6.8bn in dividends. It ended the year with net cash of R2.7bn. The minimum payout policy was raised from 25% to 40% of headline earnings, though the actual dividend represented 56.7%.

Northam has the means to begin Vision 2031. The test is whether it should fund every part of it. Growth, higher shareholder returns and an executable transaction are competing claims on the same equity.

Similarly, the record profit does not settle the argument. Revenue rose 64% to R54bn and operating profit reached R14.2bn, but the rand PGM basket price increased 57.4%. The result included a one-off Heraeus receipt, and own-mine production grew only 4.4%.

Northam is delivering operational progress, but much of the earnings acceleration came from a variable it does not control. That is why management is bidding for shareholders’ capital just as surely as Northam’s suitors are bidding for its assets.

Vision 2031 preserves the upside but asks shareholders to keep funding capital expenditure and carry the risk that projects arrive late, cost more than planned or meet a weaker PGM market.

Northam must show that the return on each additional rand committed to Vision 2031 exceeds the value available from a transaction or a return of capital, using sensible through-cycle metal prices rather than the latest spot price.

Valterra’s reported interest makes that test more demanding because a strategic buyer may extract value Northam cannot. Neighbouring mines could share infrastructure. Available processing capacity could absorb additional feed. Capital expenditure planned by one company might become unnecessary inside a combined system.

Valterra’s new agreement to buy concentrate from Tharisa’s Karo project, alongside Northam’s own growth in third-party purchases, suggests that the contest extends beyond mine ownership to processing margin and feed.

Northam is entitled to negotiate for a share of those synergies. However, it is not entitled to count all of them as part of its standalone value. If an asset is demonstrably worth more in another owner’s system, retaining it requires more justification than ownership for its own sake or faith in the long term.

This is where Northam’s unusually broad process becomes important. Participants may bid for the company, selected Northam assets, a merger or an asset combination or even offer assets for Northam to acquire. Final proposals must carry committed financing and identified approvals. Every serious proposal will therefore reveal something about the opportunity cost of Northam’s present portfolio.

Even if nothing is sold, that information should change how capital is allocated. A credible bid for an individual asset establishes a price against which continued ownership must be measured. A proposal that removes planned processing expenditure tests whether Northam should still build it. A corporate offer places a value on transferring the whole execution burden.

The board has reserved the right to reject every proposal or accept one that is not the highest priced. That is reasonable because funding certainty, regulation and retained upside matter. But “strategic fit” cannot become a polite name for managerial preference.

• Dörfling is head of business development at professional services company Moore Infinity.