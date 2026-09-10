LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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South African football needs transparency and a new broom

As Danny Jordaan prepares to leave the presidency of the South African Football Association (Safa) he leaves behind an organisation that urgently needs to confront difficult questions about leadership, governance, accountability and the future direction of South African football.

Safa needs a new broom, not merely a change of faces. It needs a change in culture. For too long those questioning the organisation’s leadership have risked being treated as enemies rather than stakeholders exercising their legitimate right to hold an institution accountable.

Leadership must be able to withstand scrutiny. Safa cannot expect credibility if legitimate criticism is met with intimidation, legal threats or attempts to silence dissent. Strong institutions do not fear criticism — they respond to it with facts, transparency and accountability.

There are serious questions the football fraternity deserves answers to. Why have concerns regarding player bonuses remained unresolved? Why should regions face suspension or other consequences simply because they hold independent views? Why should loyalty to particular individuals matter more than the constitutional rights and interests of Safa’s regions? Why has South African football lagged for so long on the implementation of video assistant referee technology?

An independent forensic investigation into Safa’s financial affairs and the 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust is also long overdue. Transparency should not be feared by an accountable organisation.

These are not personal questions. They are questions about the administration and development of the game. South Africa has the resources, talent and football culture to operate one of the strongest football administrations on the continent. Yet our football structures continue to be consumed by internal battles, personality politics and questions about governance.

The next leadership of Safa must understand that the association is not a personal fiefdom. It is a national sporting institution entrusted with the development of football, the protection of players and the interests of regions, clubs, coaches, administrators and supporters.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

SA’s anticorruption fight hindered by internal sabotage and lack of political will

The Madlanga commission was appointed in July last year and has received much pertinent evidence since last September. On September 3 an expert’s report was debated before the commission between its author, Mark Shaw, a world expert in the organised crime and corruption fields, and chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson.

Shaw’s diagnosis on these fronts is dire. South Africa is the most corrupt country in Southern Africa and ranks in the top 10 worldwide on the organised crime front. The medicine he prescribes is extreme but game-changing for constitutionalism in the country.

A careful conspectus of Shaw’s testimony reveals that while there are still trained experts in anticorruption work in South Africa, they are hobbled by bad elements in the existing criminal justice administration who sabotage all efforts to hold organised criminals and the corrupt to account for the crimes they commit.

The cure to this malady lies in the hands of our politicians. In 2014 the Constitutional Court gave its prescribed medicine in a few brutal opening lines of the majority judgment in the third (and final) Glenister appeal it heard: “Corruption is rife in this country and stringent measures are required to contain this malady before it graduates into something terminal. We are in one accord that South Africa needs an agency dedicated to the containment and eventual eradication of the scourge of corruption. We also agree that the entity must enjoy adequate structural and operational independence to deliver effectively and efficiently on its core mandate.”

No such entity exists. The anti-organised crime and corruption work of the state must expeditiously be removed from the existing failing institutions and handed over to the single body the court prescribes in its judgment. The best practice method for effecting this would be to create a new chapter nine body (by definition “outside executive control”) to deal effectively and efficiently with organised crime and corruption.

Careful vetting and stringent appointment procedures that use lifestyle audits and scientific integrity testing can be deployed to ensure only the best of the anticorruption staff of the state reach the new body, which can also be required to take over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s workload involving corrupt cops.

Trained specialists who enjoy independence in their institutional structure and operations, secure tenure of office and guaranteed resourcing can cure the malady before it graduates into something terminal. The political will to reform the system is all that is lacking.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

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