PETER BRUCE | Chikane’s ANC comeback turns into political farce

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Veteran ANC leader Rev Frank Chikane. The writer says his omission from the official registry of nominated councillors for the November 4 elections is a huge blunder not easily undone. Picture:

You have to feel for the Rev Frank Chikane. Back in the day he was somebody — general secretary of the South African Council of Churches; a principal speaker at the launch of the United Democratic Front; the target of an assassination attempt when apartheid security personnel poisoned his underwear; director-general in the presidency when Thabo Mbeki ran the country.

Chikane was big. Former police minister Adriaan Vlok, identified as one of the underwear poisoners, later made a grovelling apology to him and publicly washed his feet in an act of contrition.

Today, though, he is not treated with quite the same reverence. Unable to agree on who should be its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in the November 4 local elections, the ANC drafted a clearly reluctant Chikane into the ring. Then it got even worse because no matter how grand he might once have been, the party couldn’t agree on just him.

This would have been ANC factions at war with each other. Paul Mashatile’s people (fundamentally, the ANC loyal to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi) and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s people (including Mashatile’s main visible opponent for the ANC leadership in December 2027, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula) disagreed. The Chikane nomination would have come from the Ramaphosa-Mbalula group.

So instead they ended up “announcing” a few weeks ago not only Chikane but three other people as well — including Dada Morero, the current mayor whom almost everyone agrees is a disaster. So badly fragmented has the party become under Ramaphosa and Mbalula that it ended up with multiple nominations, or “announcements”, of people for a string of big cities.

Barely had that humiliation settled when it turned out that the ANC, specifically Mbalula as head of the party machine, had failed to register a slew of nominated councillors, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State, on time on the official registry of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, which runs our elections.

(Brandan Reynolds)

It is a huge blunder, not easily undone. Not only does it mean the ANC may not be able to elect anyone to councils in, say, the Eastern Cape, which it might reasonably have been expected to win, but it also means the election, to a large degree, may reasonably be said not to have been clean. Voters in Port St Johns, one of the councils for which Mbalula failed to complete nominations, are overwhelmingly ANC. Not only are they deprived of an opportunity to vote, but — and I know this part of the world — the consequences could be violent.

Mbalula also failed to register some of the key people who had been drafted. One of them was Andile Lungisa, a lovely young chap nominated for Nelson Mandela Bay, where he was once jailed for smashing a water jug over the head of a DA councillor during a heated meeting 10 years ago.

The other name he forgot to register was Chikane, whose initial response to this clear act of negligence, we can presume, was one of profound relief. Now he could get on with being retired and not be used as some sort of righteous political zombie, risen to promise a return to honesty and integrity in running Joburg.

Sadly, no. Mbalula, by now desperately trying to press ahead as if nothing serious had happened, insists that just because Chikane isn’t on the list doesn’t mean he can’t be on the list. Like, after the election. Politicians are a little like consultants — they never want to say goodbye.

The catastrophic management of the ANC’s election registration under Mbalula is going to require some deft handling. In principle, the ANC knew the rules, as did every other party, and failed to follow them. It can’t be fixed by a handshake, but unless it is fixed, great damage is going to be done to our democratic process. Ultimately it is the voters who lose, just when you thought the ANC may have run out of ideas about how to do more of that.

There is another consequence, also serious. The registration debacle does great damage to Mbalula inside the ANC, leaving Mashatile’s campaign better off. For all we may think of Mbalula’s capacity for foolishness, he is a serious politician and the only person (in the absence of a possible but unlikely run by Patrice Motsepe) in the ANC even remotely equipped to stop a Mashatile presidency, let alone stand up aggressively to a resurgent Jacob Zuma. And it’s getting late.

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.