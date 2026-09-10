STEPHEN CRANSTON | Financial advice shifts from sales to client needs

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The most important reason clients hire advisers is that they need to meet specific financial needs or goals. Picture: Supplied

I am old enough to remember the days before people talked of financial advice. The gold standard was to qualify for the Million-Dollar Round Table, a delightful piece of Americana. Anyone who wrote $1m of premium income would be able to go to New Orleans to go to a high-octane motivational conference.

It was imbued with the spirit of the Norman Vincent Peale classic The Power of Positive Thinking. It celebrated self-confidence and the ability to maximise sales.

Apparently this conference carries on, at least for life insurance sales people. But, I hope, today’s financial advisers are no longer driven by volumes. Quality should have replaced quantity by now.

A highlight of this week’s Morningstar conference was the presentation by Ryan Murphy, global head of behavioural insights at the research outfit.

I am usually sceptical about the value of these presentations at an investment conference. But it was perfectly tailored to the conference’s audience of independent financial advisers.

It was titled “The Evolving Value of Advice: What Clients Look for When They Hire a Financial Adviser”. I had the advantage over most of the audience as a client myself, so I had more insight in some respects.

I didn’t hire a financial adviser until I left full employment five years ago. Most of my savings were in my pension fund. The rest was, with hindsight, too conservatively invested. Most of it was in bank deposits, though I had historic debit orders into a few old school unit trusts such as the Old Mutual Investors Fund.

This was the country’s largest equity fund in the days before Allan Gray, Coronation and Investec (now Ninety One) started to dominate the mutual fund market.

After interviewing thousands of clients and advisers, Murphy came up with an obvious conclusion ― that people seek out financial advisers to deal with a particular issue ― retirement planning is the dominant concern in South Africa. But we also seek out an adviser if we are in the fortunate position of receiving a windfall or increased income.

The roomful of advisers were asked to guess what the most important reasons clients gave when they hired advisers, and many believed they were looking for a behavioural coach. But usually it’s far more basic than that ― clients need to meet specific financial needs or goals.

At an emotional level many clients are uncomfortable handling financial issues. I have been in the financial press for decades so that wasn’t the issue for me. It is more that I might get too involved in the minutiae of my investments. So I prefer to put the stress on someone else’s shoulders.

Of course, over time the relationship between client and adviser evolves. It helps that most advisers are paid on an asset basis, not a time basis. I know every time I send an email to my lawyer I will probably be charged R1,000, but my financial adviser is available to talk about the market at no extra charge.

Sometimes as clients we just want reassurance that we shouldn’t panic when markets are crashing ― it’s like making a phone call to the Samaritans.

I have personally had a change of heart about this. I used to think that if advisers really wanted to be considered professionals they should charge an hourly rate. Few do, preferring the all-you-can-eat fixed-charge model.

Murphy describes himself as a “recovering academic”. He taught at a prestigious business school in Zurich before joining Morningstar. His research now has a practical purpose and isn’t an academic exercise.

The elephant in the room is whether the younger generations will still want to use old-school financial advisers, who will only see you by appointment, when they can self-invest through EasyEquities and its competitors.

Some of the quotes in his research from people who turn to advisers as they are uncomfortable include “I want my [financial adviser] to help give me a better understanding and confidence in my financial security”. Others said, “I feel more secure having a different view of my finances”.

In terms of the more practical reasons for seeking an adviser, they included looking “for better income management” and even “I want to start investing”. This point is an interesting one, as most South African clients only start to interact with financial advisers at about 50, by which time they should have started saving. It is only the children of the very affluent that are likely to interact with an adviser early in their lives.

In my case I had to find an adviser to help me set up a preservation fund to park my pension savings as I had joined a company without a pension fund, in fact without any employee benefits. In any case I would have wanted an adviser to manage my living annuity after retirement.

The elephant in the room is whether the younger generations will still want to use old-school financial advisers, who will only see you by appointment, when they can self-invest through EasyEquities and its competitors.

The argument I often hear is that EasyEquities is for kids. As soon as serious issues such as pending retirement come into play everyone will look for the reassurance of hiring an adviser.

The counterargument is that 30 years ago most personal lines’ short-term insurance was broker-based, but since Outsurance emerged retail brokers have become as rare as rocking-horse droppings.

Will EasyEquities disrupt the savings industry in the same way? The jury is still out.

• Cranston, a veteran financial journalist, is author of ‘The Mavericks’, a new book about South African fund management.

Business Day