AMINA EBRAHIM AND CHLOÉ VAN BILJON | Before widening SA’s SEZ tax break, count its compliance cost

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Qualifying companies in six of South Africa’s 13 special economic zones (SEZs) can pay 15% corporate tax instead of the standard 27%, and the World Bank wants the lower rate extended to the remaining seven.

Yet among medium and large claimants about R19 of every R100 due goes unreported, compared with less than R2 among other firms of similar size; among small claimants the figures are R52 and R25.

Before widening the tax break, the government should weigh the estimated tax gap among current claimants and the cost of enforcing the concession alongside reported investment and employment.

At South Africa’s second international conference on SEZs , held in Durban, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau set out the government’s case for the SEZ programme . South Africa had 13 designated SEZs, he said, and the programme had attracted R31.7bn in investment from 224 companies and created close to 29,000 jobs .

His department has supported the programme with R12bn in infrastructure spending. But the investment and employment figures describe the programme as a whole and do not show what one element of it — the 15% tax break available in six zones — has delivered or cost.

That distinction matters because qualifying companies in six zones can pay corporate income tax at 15% instead of the standard 27%. The World Bank’s review recommends making the lower rate available in the other seven designated zones, while also proposing a five-year plan for zones that are underperforming.

The parliamentary committee considering the recommendations has called for regular evaluation of whether existing policy instruments are delivering their intended results. But should the tax break be extended on the strength of programme-wide investment and employment figures before government has established what the tax break itself delivers, what it costs and how effectively it can be administered?

What the tax records show

Evidence from corporate tax returns and South African Revenue Service (Sars) audit assessments for 2016 to 2020 offers one part of the answer: how much tax companies already claiming the incentive may not be reporting. Among 680 annual tax records from medium and large SEZ claimants, about R19 of every R100 due went unreported, compared with less than R2 among other companies of similar size, with estimated under-reporting totalling R102m.

Among 3,345 annual records from small SEZ claimants, about R52 of every R100 due went unreported, compared with R25 among other small companies, producing a further estimated shortfall of R94m. Across both groups the estimated gap was R196m over five years.

The R196m is a small share of the estimated R30bn gap across the wider corporate tax base, largely because the SEZ claimant base was small. Neither figure represents money Sars has already found or recovered; the estimates are based on 1.34-million annual company tax records and 10,220 audits and account for the fact that Sars directs its audits towards companies it considers higher risk rather than a representative cross-section.

For the proposed extension the warning lies in the far higher rate of estimated underreporting among existing SEZ claimants, rather than their current share of the national tax gap. Making the lower rate available in seven more zones would enlarge the group within which that compliance risk must be managed.

Though the tax records cannot show whether the 15% rate caused the difference, identify which zones are driving it or establish wrongdoing by individual companies, they show a clear association between claiming the concession and higher estimated underreporting.

The government already forgoes revenue by taxing qualifying companies at 15% rather than 27%; underreporting can add to that loss, while verifying eligibility and enforcing the rules brings a further cost that belongs in the expansion decision.

Before the incentive grows

The department of trade, industry and competition should assess how each zone is performing and, separately, set out what additional investment, employment or exports the 15% rate is expected to secure. Gains reported across the SEZ programme cannot simply be attributed to a tax concession available in only six zones.

Under section 12R of the Income Tax Act the minister of finance must approve a zone before qualifying companies operating there can access the 15% rate, taking into account the financial implications for government. For each of the remaining seven zones that assessment should weigh the additional economic activity expected from the concession against the revenue forgone through the lower rate and the enforcement needed to verify eligibility and monitor compliance.

As it relates to Sars, the higher estimated gaps among existing SEZ claimants should inform its risk-based approach, with a claim for the 15% rate used alongside other indicators to direct eligibility checks and in-depth audits towards returns where the potential compliance loss is greatest, without subjecting every claimant to the same level of scrutiny.

Until the government has assessed each zone’s performance, the revenue it would forgo and the enforcement an extension would require, the reported investment and employment may support the wider SEZ programme, but they do not make the case for widening its tax break.

Dr Ebrahim is a research fellow at the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research, and Van Biljon is tax justice project co-ordinator at the Alternative Information & Development Centre in Cape Town.

Business Day