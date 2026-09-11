LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Given Rainbow Chicken's outstanding turnaround, why should asking whether the present level of protection remains appropriate be regarded as an attack on the industry, a letter writer asks. Picture: The Herald

Poultry profits raise questions over continued tariff support

Francois Baird’s response to my recent article becomes particularly interesting when read alongside Rainbow Chicken’s latest financial results.

Baird tells us South Africa now has the world’s second most competitive poultry industry, while strongly rejecting my suggestion that the continuing level of protection afforded to that industry should periodically be reconsidered as circumstances change.

Rainbow has now reported headline earnings of R1.35bn for the year to June — an increase of 131.4%. Ebitda more than doubled, while operating profit in its chicken division increased from R434.5m to R1.34bn. The company is sufficiently cash-generative to have declared a 75c special dividend in addition to its ordinary dividends.

This is excellent news. Rainbow and its management deserve credit for an outstanding turnaround and greatly improved operating performance. But surely these results strengthen rather than weaken the question I originally raised?

I did not advocate allowing dumped chicken into South Africa. Where the International Trade Administration Commission establishes dumping and material injury appropriate antidumping measures are justified.

Nor do Rainbow’s profits by themselves prove that existing tariffs are too high. They do, however, demonstrate that a big South African poultry producer is performing extremely well while the industry describes itself as internationally competitive.

Under those circumstances, why should asking whether the present level of protection remains appropriate be regarded as an attack on the industry?

A successful poultry master plan should ultimately make an industry less dependent on protection, not make existing protection untouchable.

David Wolpert

Sydney, Australia

Springboks should match All Blacks’ Haka with own show of strength

On Saturday evening in Baltimore, US, the Springboks will once again witness one of the great traditions of playing against the mighty All Blacks ― the Haka, a traditional Māori war dance.

There have been attempts to downplay the “war” aspect of this ritual, with people calling it a traditional, cultural, celebratory and even welcoming performance. That may be applicable in some circumstances but on the rugby field, lined up facing the opposition, the Haka is a cry to war and a blood-curdling one at that.

Depending on the version of the Haka, there are gestures mimicking the cutting of throats, garrotting, eviscerating, stabbing, hacking and choking an enemy. This is not a real battle; it is a game of rugby on a rugby field with thousands in the bleachers. Yet the cries to battle and gesticulations are the same, and one can only deduce that the emotion is the same. Have you ever seen an All Black smile after performing a Haka?

American football fans are miles away from appreciating rugby. Anyone American watching by accident on Saturday evening will be gobsmacked to see sportsmen in black kit threatening sportsmen in green kit with all sorts of violence and grievous bodily harm, with no response.

It makes no sense that any team lining up to play the All Blacks is obliged to stand, motionless, and face two dozen warriors, one brandishing an actual weapon, while they go through some sort of ritual demonstrating how they are going to murder them.

The Māori were warrior people and have a long and proud history of warlike exploits. But so do South Africans, be they Zulus, Xhosas or Boers, who even took on the mighty British Empire and gave it a bloody nose.

If the Haka is a call to battle for the All Blacks, so be it. But the Springboks should be able to illustrate that they accept the call to battle and be free to approach the All Blacks in a manner that is every bit as menacing.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

Thriston Lawrence’s extraordinary achievement deserves coverage

Monday morning, with a cup of coffee and my Business Day. Eventually arriving at the sports pages I enjoyed the coverage of rugby, football and the brilliant F1 race but could not understand why there was no mention of Thriston Lawrence’s stunning victory at Crans-Montana in the beautiful Swiss Alps.

To come from six shots behind and shoot a bogey-free 62 to set the clubhouse target at 18 under was remarkable. And then, hours later, to hold his nerve through four playoff holes against Paul Casey and drain an 18-foot birdie putt to win, makes the achievement even more extraordinary.

Dating back to 1923, the Omega European Masters is one of the oldest European events, and by winning it for the third time Lawrence has equalled the record of the great Seve Ballesteros — the only other player to have achieved three victories (1977, 1978, 1989).

Surely Lawrence’s win will be counted among the finest nonmajor victories by a South African golfer?

Colin Cane

Hurlingham

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