MICHAEL KAHN | Thought for food

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The knowledge resulting from Shoprite's investment in digital technologies and agentic AI is embedded in its talent, systems, software and data, the writer says. Picture:

It is a given that industrialisation and the social good require the conduct of research and development (R&D). In some cases the R&D is conducted at home; in others the results are appropriated from elsewhere.

Nobelist Paul Romer teaches that knowledge is a “non-rival” good. It moves around between two ears and through the cloud. Spending on R&D competes with other priorities whose outcomes may be rather more certain. The hope is that in the long run investment in R&D will be valuable.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) hosted finance minister Enoch Godongwana for a walkabout. The CSIR derives 64% of its income from the public sector in support of building a capable developmental state, against just 7% from domestic private enterprise. The minister duly emphasised the importance of innovation in overcoming the country’s fiscal constraints.

Innovation is ubiquitous. It is sometimes driven by R&D; in many cases ideas for innovation arise within a firm, a supplier or a competitor. In-house R&D is risky.

A day later retail giant Shoprite announced its 2026 financials, drawing attention to its investment in digital technologies and agentic AI. The company celebrated ShopriteX, its in-house digital innovation hub of data scientists and software engineers. Its associated Tech Academy has so far developed 77 IT apprentices. The group employs a substantial corps of IT professionals, including 44 data scientists.

These observations raise the question: does Shoprite perform R&D? Examination of the 2025 annual financial statement does not reveal a line item “R&D expenditure”, but it does record R630m of internally generated software. In 2024 the amount was R910m. That is R1.54bn in two years. These are audited and capitalised internally generated software costs.

Shoprite’s accounting policy explicitly includes employee costs and appropriate overheads in direct development costs. As Buffalo Springfield sang, “There’s something happening here. What it is ain’t exactly clear.” What is clear is that the resulting knowledge is embedded in its talent, systems, software and data.

Measuring expenditure on R&D is complex, the more so as the ICT revolution continues to surprise. Is research on AI countable? Is research conducted with AI countable? The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development protocol is that for research activities to count as R&D, they must meet five criteria. They must be novel, creative, uncertain, systematic and transferable and/or reproducible. Some of what Shoprite describes looks as though it could meet those tests. Standard Bank performs R&D. So do Aspen, Denel and Old Mutual. No surprise there. But a grocer? Come on!

Shoprite has something the CSIR does not possess: billions of individual transactions generated by millions of customers, combined with prices, products, inventories, shops and delivery routes. This proprietary data provides the raw material on which its data scientists can experiment.

A pricing algorithm, demand forecast or delivery optimisation system developed inside Shoprite is therefore difficult to commission from an outside research organisation. The firm’s competitive advantage lies precisely in combining frontier knowledge recruited from universities with knowledge and data peculiar to Shoprite.

Once Shoprite is admitted to the high street, Walmart, Carrefour and Tesco come knocking at the door. The annual reports of these huge, technologically sophisticated retailers don’t necessarily report something conveniently labelled R&D either. Tesco mentions internally generated software; Carrefour talks about digital transformation; Walmart describes AI, automation and technology investment without giving investors a conventional R&D line.

In 2024 Shoprite capitalised R910m of internally generated software. In 2025 the CSIR earned R245m from the entire South African private sector. These are not comparable accounting categories. Has innovative South African business learnt to route around the science councils? Shoprite and other service sector companies need and employ local graduates who are educated by academics who understand the frontiers of AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things.

The graduate, rather than the patent or research contract, may be the most important technology-transfer mechanism connecting the university to these firms. Firms appropriate knowledge embodied in graduates, open-source software, published research, patents, cloud infrastructure and imported technologies.

De-industrialisation is part of the story, but not all of it. Services have accounted for roughly two thirds of GDP for two decades and now approach 70%. Finance, real estate and business services alone contribute 23%. What has changed is the quantum of R&D expenditure in the services sector that has risen from 25% in 2005 to 45% in 2024, this according to Stats SA. South African R&D has undergone a structural migration from the production of physical things towards services, software, finance, data and digitally enabled business processes.

What has changed more dramatically is the composition of business R&D expenditure. Three decades ago the typical business sector R&D performer made chemicals, machinery or weapons. Increasingly the experimental laboratory may be a bank’s fraud detection system, an insurer’s risk engine or a retailer’s logistics platform. The output is code rather than steel. In plain language, R&D in the hard product space has fallen. One might say that a hoodie has replaced the white lab coat.

The implication is uncomfortable for industrial policy. South Africa may have two R&D problems, not one. The first is familiar: overall business expenditure on R&D is too low. The second receives much less attention: the composition of that expenditure has shifted. R&D capability increasingly resides in services while research associated with making physical products has weakened.

There is no reason to disparage the former. Software developed by Shoprite can raise productivity every bit as surely as a new manufacturing process. Banking, insurance, logistics and retail are becoming extraordinarily technology-intensive activities. But a country cannot innovate transformers, vaccines, machine tools or fuel cells out of an algorithm alone.

This is where Business Day’s call for renewed R&D investment and re-industrialisation becomes more complicated. More R&D is necessary. But what kind, performed where, connected to whom?

The CSIR understands the problem. Its strategy seeks greater income diversification and acknowledges difficulties in growing private sector business. It fills an important role in developing the capable state. The challenge is to do so without losing touch with the technological capabilities now emerging inside South African firms.

Shoprite has not waited for the national innovation system to deliver. It has hired the talent, accumulated the data and built the software. The challenge for industrial policy is not merely to spend more on R&D but to understand where technological capability now resides and reconnect it with the business of making things.

That is thought for food.

Dr Kahn is a research fellow at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study and the Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science & Technology at Stellenbosch University, and a visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg’s College of Business & Economics.

Business Day