DAVID WOLPERT | The chicken import South Africa cannot do without

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South Africa's processed meat sector relies heavily on imported ingredients for the production of processed meats such as polony and vienna sausages, the writer says. Picture:

South Africa imported almost 240,000 tonnes of mechanically deboned chicken meat (MDM) in 2024. More than 90% came from Brazil.

At first sight those figures might appear to strengthen the argument that South Africa is far too dependent on imported poultry and should be producing more of it at home. Yet in the case of MDM they demonstrate almost the opposite.

South Africa produces virtually no MDM commercially. This is not because Brazilian imports destroyed a once-thriving local MDM industry. Local poultry producers generally obtain greater value by selling the carcasses and offcuts from which MDM would be manufactured as soup packs and other products.

That makes commercial sense. But South Africa’s meat-processing industry still needs enormous quantities of MDM to manufacture polony, vienna sausage and other affordable processed meats. If local poultry producers do not produce it in sufficient quantities, processors have little alternative but to import it.

That distinction matters because South Africa’s long-running poultry debate too often treats every imported kilogram of chicken as though it displaces a kilogram that could have been produced profitably by a South African farmer. It does not.

There is a legitimate case for protecting local producers against dumping and unfairly subsidised imports that compete directly with products manufactured in South Africa. But an imported raw material South Africa does not produce in anything approaching the quantities required is a quite different matter.

The consequences became apparent in May 2025 when highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected at a commercial poultry establishment in Brazil, and South Africa suspended imports of Brazilian poultry for biosecurity reasons.

Brazil was then supplying the overwhelming majority of South Africa’s imported MDM. Suddenly the country confronted an unusual problem. South Africa had enough chickens. It did not have enough of the particular chicken product its meat processing industry required.

The government acknowledged that while sufficient slaughter chickens were available locally, the Brazilian suspension threatened the affordability and availability of processed meats and pet foods.

That episode illustrates a far wider economic principle. Food security and food self-sufficiency are not the same thing. Sometimes imports compete with domestic production. Sometimes they supplement it. And sometimes they supply a product the domestic economy does not produce efficiently or in sufficient volume.

Good trade policy must distinguish between the three. MDM is produced by mechanically recovering the meat remaining on poultry bones after the more valuable cuts have been removed. It is inexpensive and particularly suited to processed meat manufacture.

South African poultry producers face a straightforward commercial choice. If carcasses and offcuts can be sold locally for more than they would earn by processing them further into lower-value MDM, there is little commercial reason to manufacture large quantities of MDM.

We can hardly criticise producers for choosing the more profitable option, but the result is that another South African industry has become dependent on imported raw material. That is not necessarily a problem. The problem arises when the country depends overwhelmingly on a single external supplier.

South African poultry producers face a straightforward commercial choice. If carcasses and offcuts can be sold locally for more than they would earn by processing them further into lower-value MDM, there is little commercial reason to manufacture large quantities of MDM.

In 2024 Brazil supplied more than 90% of South Africa’s imported MDM. That is an extraordinary concentration of supply for an input on which a significant domestic processing industry depends. The 2025 avian influenza interruption exposed that vulnerability clearly.

The answer is not to stop importing MDM. It is to diversify where we buy it. South Africa should approve as many alternative supplying countries and establishments as can satisfy our veterinary and food-safety requirements.

That would reduce the risk of a disease outbreak or trade disruption in one country suddenly threatening an important part of the South African food-processing industry.

There is also a strong case for regionalisation where it is scientifically justified. If disease occurs in one part of a large exporting country, trade from demonstrably disease-free regions should be allowed to continue where veterinary authorities are satisfied that this can be done safely.

There is an interesting parallel with South Africa’s own beef industry. As we struggle with foot-and-mouth disease, South Africa understandably wants importing countries to recognise regionalisation, traceability and risk-based veterinary certification rather than banning all South African beef whenever an outbreak occurs in one area.

We should be prepared to apply the same principle when we are the importer. Biosecurity cannot be compromised. No government should risk introducing avian influenza or another serious animal disease merely to secure cheaper raw material. But modern veterinary trade rules are designed precisely to reconcile trade with disease control.

After the Brazilian outbreak had been contained and the required veterinary procedures completed, South Africa lifted its restrictions in July 2025. The immediate crisis passed. The lesson should not. South Africa needs a more sophisticated poultry trade policy than simply dividing the industry into “local” and “imported”.

Biosecurity cannot be compromised. No government should risk introducing avian influenza or another serious animal disease merely to secure cheaper raw material. But modern veterinary trade rules are designed precisely to reconcile trade with disease control.

Imported frozen chicken portions competing directly with locally produced portions are one issue. Imported MDM required by South African manufacturers is another. Treating both as though they have the same economic effect makes little sense.

There is also an important consumer dimension. Polony, viennas and similar products are not luxury foods. They are affordable sources of animal protein consumed extensively by lower-income households.

When MDM becomes scarce, processors face limited choices. They can absorb higher input costs, reformulate their products, reduce production or pass at least part of the increase on to consumers. None of this improves food security. South Africa should certainly encourage its poultry industry to expand, become more efficient, create employment and develop export markets.

If domestic producers can eventually manufacture MDM competitively in the volumes required, local processors will have every reason to buy it. Until then the sensible objective is not to pretend that imports can simply be replaced by local production. It is to make those imports as secure, diversified and safe as possible.

South Africa needs local farmers. It also needs competitive food manufacturers, affordable protein and secure access to essential raw materials. Good policy should protect South African producers where imports genuinely compete unfairly with viable domestic production, maintain rigorous veterinary safeguards and ensure diversified access to products that the domestic market cannot adequately supply.

That is not anti-agriculture. It is simply recognising that not every import is the enemy of local production. Sometimes an import is what allows another South African industry to survive and grow.

These are my personal views, based partly on my previous experience in the South African meat trade.

• Wolpert is a retired CEO of the Association of Meat Importers & Exporters of South Africa. He no longer represents any industry organisation.

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