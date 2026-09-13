MUZI DLADLA | When protest becomes destruction, who pays the price?

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The events at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) over the past week should force South Africa to confront a difficult question: what happens when legitimate grievances become destructive, and who ultimately pays the price?

Student protests are not new to South Africa. In a democratic society, the right to protest is fundamental and provides citizens with an important mechanism to challenge institutions, policies and decisions. But the events at CPUT demonstrate how quickly a legitimate expression of frustration can become something more dangerous when protest crosses the line into violence, arson and destruction of public infrastructure.

The burning of CPUT’s Old Education Building at the Bellville campus, with damage estimated at R1.5m-R2m, is more than a property-loss figure. It represents classrooms, facilities, resources and institutional capacity that must now be repaired or replaced.

The university subsequently closed its campuses and ordered students to vacate residences in an attempt to prevent further escalation. While hundreds of students reportedly left, others remained because they could not afford the journey home or had nowhere else to go.

This creates a paradox that South Africa must take seriously. In seeking to make their voices heard, some protesters can end up harming precisely those whose interests they claim to represent.

The CPUT crisis therefore provides an opportunity to move the conversation beyond the immediate question of who is right or wrong. We need to ask what violent protest costs society ― not only in damaged buildings, but also in disrupted education, lost economic activity, psychological distress, institutional trust and the erosion of social cohesion.

For students, the consequences are immediate. Academic programmes are disrupted. Examinations and graduation timelines can be affected. Students who depend on university residences can suddenly find themselves without accommodation.

We need to ask what violent protest costs society ― not only in damaged buildings, but also in disrupted education, lost economic activity, psychological distress, institutional trust and the erosion of social cohesion.

For parents and families already carrying the financial burden of higher education, disruption creates additional costs. And for institutions, rebuilding physical infrastructure is only one part of the recovery. Restoring confidence and relationships can take considerably longer.

There is also a broader economic cost that is often invisible when images of burning buildings disappear from the news cycle.

South Africa has experienced this before. The July 2021 unrest demonstrated how quickly localised social and political tensions can develop into widespread economic disruption. The lesson should not simply be that institutions need better security or insurance. It should be that resilience must begin long before the first stone is thrown or the first building is set alight.

The insurance industry has an important role to play in this conversation, but insurance is not a substitute for prevention. Risk can be transferred financially, but it cannot always be reversed socially. A damaged building may eventually be rebuilt. A disrupted academic year can be recovered. But lost trust between students, university management, the government and wider society is much harder to repair.

This is why South Africa needs to think differently about protest risk.

We should be investing more deliberately in early warning mechanisms, stakeholder dialogue, conflict resolution and institutional preparedness. Universities, government, student leaders, law enforcement, communities and the private sector cannot operate in isolation when tensions begin to escalate. The objective should be to intervene while disagreements are still capable of being resolved through dialogue, rather than waiting until they become security crises.

At the same time, we must resist the temptation to treat every protest as a security problem. Doing so risks misunderstanding the underlying grievances and pushing legitimate frustrations further underground. The right to protest must be protected precisely because it is an essential part of democracy.

But rights come with responsibilities.

The right to protest does not include the right to destroy another person’s property, intimidate others or place lives at risk. Likewise, the responsibility to protect public infrastructure does not mean ignoring the legitimate concerns that brought people onto the streets in the first place.

The real challenge for South Africa is therefore not choosing between protest and stability. It is learning how to protect both.

CPUT should become more than another episode in the country’s long history of student unrest. It should become a case study in how institutions and society can identify tensions earlier, create credible channels for engagement and build systems capable of absorbing disagreement without allowing it to become destruction.

Because when the smoke clears, the question is not simply who won the protest. The more important question is, what did we lose and could we have prevented it?

For a country facing persistent inequality, unemployment, financial pressure and declining trust in institutions, this is a question we cannot afford to answer only after the next building burns.

Dladla is executive manager: stakeholder management at Sasria.

Business Day