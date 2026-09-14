DARRYL MOODLEY | How multimanagers are redefining returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multimanagers have steadily reshaped the South African investment landscape over the past 15 years, capturing a growing share of assets and outpacing traditional single‑manager approaches. This shift reflects deeper structural changes in how South Africans invest. According to the Alexforbes Manager Watch Survey, multimanagers held 15c for every rand managed by single‑asset managers in 2019. By 2025, that figure had doubled to 30c.

This acceleration signals a broader rethinking of how investors approach diversification, risk management and long‑term financial security in an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

The following forces have driven this evolution:

Regulatory : When the National Treasury incrementally raised the offshore investment ceiling for retirement funds from 5% in 1995 to 45% in 2022, it opened up a vastly larger opportunity set, and South African investors ― institutional and individual ― have naturally sought exposure to broader themes, sectors and geographies. But most local fund managers simply didn’t have the scale or research capacity to analyse tens of thousands of global stocks on their own.

: When the National Treasury incrementally raised the offshore investment ceiling for retirement funds from 5% in 1995 to 45% in 2022, it opened up a vastly larger opportunity set, and South African investors ― institutional and individual ― have naturally sought exposure to broader themes, sectors and geographies. But most local fund managers simply didn’t have the scale or research capacity to analyse tens of thousands of global stocks on their own. Complexity : The industry now offers hundreds of unit trusts and actively managed ETFs to retail investors. That’s a lot of choice, and while more choice is generally good, it’s also made decision-making harder, not easier.

: The industry now offers hundreds of unit trusts and actively managed ETFs to retail investors. That’s a lot of choice, and while more choice is generally good, it’s also made decision-making harder, not easier. Structural integration: Financial advisers are increasingly partnering with multimanagers and discretionary fund managers, allowing them to focus more on client relationships and holistic financial planning while delegating portfolio management to specialists. This partnership model has also improved operational efficiency across the industry, reducing duplication of effort and allowing advisers to deliver more consistent, high‑quality service.

Underneath it all, multimanagement itself has changed. It used to primarily involve building products. But it is now evolved to crafting solutions tailored to institutional and intermediated clients’ needs, reflecting the understanding that no two clients need the same thing. Whereas a retirement fund may have a multidecade time horizon, an individual investor might only have five or 10 years. Each requires a fundamentally different approach and multimanagement is designed to accommodate those differences. Deep expertise across asset classes and managers makes it possible to build those specific, bespoke solutions.

Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager continuously scans the South African and global investment universes to identify skilful managers who can collectively give clients the highest probability of achieving their long‑term outcomes. Markets are volatile and no single manager performs well in every cycle. Ultimately, skill reveals itself over time.

Our evaluation process is deeply qualitative. We assess each manager’s research philosophy, decision‑making framework and consistency. Luck can produce short‑term winners, but it rarely persists. People are another critical factor. This is a human‑capital industry, and strong teams with the right incentives and an enabling culture tend to produce strong results.

We also scrutinise risk. Does a manager take on more risk than the benchmark, or are they a disciplined bottom-up stock picker? Do they outperform in rising markets, falling markets, or both? We run this analysis across hundreds of managers, and we are highly selective: typically, only one in 10 mandates we evaluate makes it onto our buy list. We know we might miss the occasional winner along the way, but we’d rather have high conviction in a smaller list of managers than chase every popular name in the market.

While the industry has changed over the past decade or so, we expect it to keep evolving. For individual investors, engagement and advice are becoming more central ― less about choosing funds, more about making informed decisions at critical moments. Retirement benefits counsellors are already helping members navigate complex choices when leaving a fund. We expect that advice‑driven model to expand even further.

AI is accelerating this shift. It enhances research, improves efficiency and removes many routine layers of analysis, but it cannot replace human judgment. Clients trust people more than they trust tech. Using technology to drive better outcomes will be key in the future, but one has to use it to augment a business strategy rather than let it become the core focus of how one shows up to clients.

While the industry has changed over the past decade or so, we expect it to keep evolving. For individual investors, engagement and advice are becoming more central ― less about choosing funds, more about making informed decisions at critical moments.

Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager operates with substantial scale. That scale will become even more important in South Africa’s low‑growth environment. Think of multimanagers as the railroads of the industry: we move capital from point A to point B, but we can only move what exists. If economic activity stalls, there’s less retirement savings and less discretionary savings to transport in the first place. We’re already seeing that pressure show up as outflows from the corporate and retirement fund market, driven by retrenchments and two-pot withdrawals. In an environment like that, scale isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s a differentiator that determines who can continue to serve their clients with confidence.

The future of multimanagement will be built on access and simplicity. Platforms such as Satrix have opened the door for individual retail investors to invest. We want to lead the next frontier, enabling access to best-in-class hedge funds, private equity, private credit and global managers ― strategies that have traditionally been accessible only by large institutions and wealthy individuals but that still seem foreign to the average person in the street.

Democratising access to these opportunities is possible and necessary. The future of multimanagement lies in breaking down these barriers, thoughtfully blending complex alternative assets into accessible, simplified vehicles for everyday retail investors. By democratising access to institutional-grade strategies, multimanagers will not only safeguard capital across cycles but also redefine how wealth is built in South Africa.

• Moodley is CEO of Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.

Business Day