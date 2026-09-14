EDITORIAL | Trump’s effort to stop Ukraine war is to be welcomed

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It is easy to start a war. But ending one is far more difficult. Still, it is worth the effort.

Early this month, US President Donald Trump sent two peace envoys to Moscow and Kyiv, apparently to try to end the one war he did not start but vowed to stop.

For the few days the envoys ― Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and property investor Steve Witkoff ― were there, the bombardment of Ukraine paused. Hours after they left, the war resumed.

The UK pledged more support for Ukraine.

Trump’s latest effort to stop another war is to be welcomed. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused untold hardship to both countries, their neighbours and the world’s supply chains.

That this latest round of talks hasn’t worked shouldn’t discourage other efforts from being made to end the conflict.

It’s encouraging that Trump, who is easily distracted by the next news cycle, has taken an interest in this war. Before his intervention, this was perilously close to becoming another forever forgotten war.

Little is known about the outcome of the Kushner-Witkoff mission. However, it is important that the leader of the world’s biggest economy take interest in global affairs.

Trump’s presidency has been marked by his isolationist instincts. Since returning to the White House as America’s 47th president, he has sought to retrench his country’s role in global affairs. He has cut aid to the world’s developing nations, threatened to withdraw from the World Health Organisation and scolded America’s allies, whom he regards as spongers on US largesse.

Trump is erratic, isolationist and difficult but he nevertheless has leverage that should be used to pursue peace.

While Trump has another battle to fight in the upcoming midterm elections, he has to be commended for his ongoing efforts in ending the war in Ukraine. His erratic behaviour should not obscure the importance of his efforts to seek peace.

A year ago, he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks to end the same war.

Washington needs to press ahead with efforts to end the war, and Trump’s relationship with Putin should be leveraged to achieve peace; so too should his influence over Ukraine.

Military support may be necessary to prevent Ukraine being forced into an unacceptable settlement, but it cannot by itself bring the war to an end. That doesn’t diminish its importance: military support remains a crucial part of the puzzle.

Ultimately, the war will have to end at the negotiating table, and the responsibility doesn’t lie only with the White House. It lies with the world.

Brics leaders met this weekend in Delhi and had an opportunity to weigh in on the conflicts plaguing the world. Several of the bloc’s most influential members have relationships with Moscow that could give them leverage where Western governments have struggled to make progress in Ukraine.

South Africa has tried to broker peace before. In 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa led an African peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow. As a Brics member, South Africa should now use its diplomatic relationships to press for a negotiated settlement.

The world’s peace-loving nations have an opportunity to end wars. The UN General Assembly meets later this month for its annual meetings. It would be a failure of the international community if its leaders once again failed to make a concerted effort to bring this war to an end.

Business Day