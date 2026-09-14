JON FOSTER-PEDLEY | Fuel is not a flight plan for universities

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These days, whenever people discuss how to finance Africa’s universities, the discussion nearly always begins with the money: how much is needed, who might lend it, and on what terms. Then it moves to buildings and equipment, and only later does the conversation turn to people and capability.

But while these are reasonable considerations, asked by serious people, they come in the wrong order. And nowhere is this more clearly illustrated than in the public protector’s recent damning report on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The report reveals how NSFAS improperly paid R5.1bn to more than 40,000 students at 76 institutions. About R2bn has been recovered. The auditor-general declined to give an opinion on the accounts because the records were too poor to support one. The scheme is under administration for the third time in eight years.

Yet this is not a money problem. NSFAS has never been short of money; it has been woefully short of the ability to manage it and execute its mandate, and the students who were promised allowances and certificates paid the price.

What the failure of NSFAS highlights is that capability and execution are not a given in many organisations, including universities; they have to be trained, tested and paid for like anything else.

A friend in Kenya puts it well. The Chinese, he said, arrived and built a wind farm. Turbines, substation, grid connection, all of it. But if the Chinese engineers went home tomorrow the farm would stop within a year, because no-one has built the local ability to run it.

Indian economist Amartya Sen drew the same distinction years ago between capacity and capability. Capacity is the turbine. Capability is the people who can keep it turning, fix it when it fails and build the next one without help. We have spent 30 years financing capacity across this continent and calling it development.

(Brandan Reynolds)

The investments that draw attention are physical: laboratories, residences, solar arrays, data centres. The procurement officer, the contracts manager and the finance director, who keep those assets working for 20 years, draw little attention, yet they determine whether a project succeeds in the long term. A university can raise every rand it asked for and still be left with a half-finished building or a platform no-one on the staff can operate.

The pressure is rising for us to get this right. Official development assistance fell 23% in 2025, the largest drop the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development has recorded. USAid has been closed. British aid to Africa will fall from £1.5bn this year to about £677m by 2028/29.

The UN Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation expects the number of young Africans completing secondary or tertiary education to grow from 103-million in 2020 to 240-million by 2040, in a region where 9% of the age group is enrolled in tertiary education, against a world average of 38.

It is unlikely we will build our way out of this with concrete; we will need to focus on capability, and it starts with how we choose the people to lead and how we support them once they are in those roles.

Often, those who are articulate, or driven, or who hold a compelling view of the world, are appointed into top roles and we expect capability to follow. But it does not always do so, because potential is not the same thing as performance.

Airlines understand this. No-one is handed a passenger jet because they interviewed well. You go through ground school, then the simulator, then the type rating, then months of line training with a training captain sitting beside you, and only then are you released to fly unsupervised. And you are checked every six months for the rest of your career and must attend regular training.

Too often we fill senior posts in our universities and public bodies by the opposite method, and the money follows the same logic: it goes to the institution with the best proposal, not to the one with the proven record. That has to change in an era of tightening funding, and it can change quickly, because the people who allocate money set the conditions.

I believe a reorientation toward capability in four areas could start to build stronger institutions:

Capital can be released in tranches against capability milestones, not construction milestones. The second tranche of a campus grant is paid when the institution can show a trained project team, a procurement office that has passed an independent audit and a maintenance plan with named, qualified people behind it. Not when the foundations are poured.

Ringfence a fixed share of every capital grant, say 15%, for building the people who will run the asset, and audit that spending as hard as the concrete. Funders should ask to see the training records, the rotations completed and the posts filled by people who came up through them. This could include secondments and bringing expertise where it is missing rather than pretending it is not.

Make demonstrated performance a condition of senior appointment in any institution receiving public or development money. Candidates show what they have run, what it delivered and who supervised them. Promotion within the project is tied to completed training and measured results, as with a pilot’s licence.

Any successful private university or business school that benefits from public policy, accreditation or funded students should spend a defined share of its senior staff time working alongside public-sector institutions and departments, showing how a self-funded, well-run operation can work. That breaks the political hold on public universities more effectively than any commission because it puts practice next to rhetoric and lets people see the difference.

None of this requires a whole new university or even a larger university. It requires a handful of institutions to show, publicly and on the record, that the money can be spent well, and then for funders to make that the condition for everyone else.

People will say this cannot be done, that the politics are too difficult and the skills too thin. Nelson Mandela’s answer was that it always seems impossible until it is done. The stakes are high enough that we are obliged to believe in ourselves and our people.

Belief is not the same as indulgence though. The people who make the decisions must first have proved, through experience and not through rhetoric or ideology, that they can solve problems and make good ones.

Every pilot learns early on that fuel is not a flight plan. You can fill the tanks and still fly into a hillside. What brings an aircraft home is the crew, the checklist and the discipline of the operation around it.

• Foster-Pedley, a past chair of the Association of African Business Schools, is dean and director of Henley Business School Africa and associate pro vice-chancellor (global engagement) for Sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Reading, UK.

Business Day