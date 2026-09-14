KHULEKANI MATHE | Finish logistics reforms, or risk watching progress slip away

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Rail reform is urgent, the writer says, because rail underwrites the competitiveness of the mining, manufacturing, agricultural and the automotive industries that can put South Africans back to work at scale.

South Africa’s ports moved more than 300-million tonnes of cargo last year, their best in 15 years, while rail volumes recovered to about 168-million tonnes and are climbing.

Much of this progress comes from Transnet’s recapitalisation and improved service management, and the partnership government has established with business.

However, the recovery does not mean the sustainable structural reforms needed to secure vital investment in South Africa’s logistics sector are in place to support the future growth of our economy. Rising freight volumes show operations are improving from a low base, not that the underlying system has substantially changed.

The harder task is to embed policy, legal and institutional reforms that can survive political and administrative cycles.

Investors need to be confident the rules will not change during the time it will take them to recover, and they earn a reasonable return on the billions they are being asked to invest in fixing and operating South Africa’s rail and port systems. These institutional reforms must put in place open and competitive access to rail and port infrastructure supported by an independent regulator.

The priority is getting the Transport economic regulator, created two years ago by the Economic Regulation of Transport Act, up and running — staffed, funded and deciding cases with a clear regulatory personality: settled principles applied predictably.

Transnet remains the largest train operator and, through its infrastructure division, is also the rail network manager. New train operators need confidence that an independent regulator will set fair rail network access charges and disputes will be settled without favouring Transnet. In a fair market competition needs to be rigorous and keenly overseen, among private players and between the private sector and Transnet.

Next is to fully capacitate the department of transport’s private sector participation (PSP) unit so it can drive its mandate of conceptualising and developing PSP transactions to attract meaningful private sector investment, and to support Transnet in the procurement of private sector partners.

There is concern about the alignment of policy and procurement processes for the private sector as it seeks to compete with Transnet on a level playing field.

Investors need a one-page process map setting out who does what, and in what order, across the department of transport, the PSP unit and Transnet. While Transnet and its board retain fiduciary responsibility for issuing transactions to the market and procuring investors, the PSP unit must be fully involved and must signal the procurement undertaken by Transnet is aligned with policy.

Allowing private train companies to access and operate on Transnet’s rail network is advancing, and business welcomes the recent publication of the draft fourth volume of the network statement for comment. It makes some important foundational shifts in the principles of access compared with earlier versions.

Expanding the definition of an access seeker to include cargo owners is, in our view, very important. The requirement for a “rail route to market” ultimately sits with large mining and other primary industry players, who are well placed to negotiate and contract with train operating companies, thereby driving competition among these operators over who can best meet the service demands of cargo owners.

There are 11 new private train operating companies holding slots across 41 routes, but to reach scale serious work needs to be incorporated into the final version of this fourth iteration when it is gazetted.

Sterilising rail network capacity is in no stakeholder’s interest, whether that stakeholder is Transnet or the economy at large.

We are hopeful the department will be keenly aware of the need to remove perverse incentives in the draft document related to the allocation of slots that could negatively affect competition. There must be fairness and adherence to the spirit of competition rules as industry players deal with changing versions of this regulatory instrument. Sterilising rail network capacity is in no stakeholder’s interest, whether that stakeholder is Transnet or the economy at large.

Overall, there are real gains, but far more is needed to remove one of the biggest constraints on the economy. Logistics bottlenecks cost South Africa about R180bn a year, equivalent to about 2.2% of 2025 nominal GDP. While the first private trains will run in 2027, substantive private freight train operations are not expected until early 2028.

These changes will have implications for Transnet’s debt, balance sheet and people, all of which will need careful handling. However, reform should not be stalled or delayed to accommodate only Transnet’s interests and concerns.

Ports offer a parallel. There is a private operator running part of Durban’s port. The National Ports Act created an independent landlord authority model in 2005, but implementation is only happening now as Transnet corporatises the ports authority under National Treasury’s guarantee conditions. A good law sat unused for two decades in the interests of the incumbent. Rail cannot afford a repeat.

The National Rail Bill is expected to move from cabinet to public comment this quarter. This legislation is crucial to embedding many of the changes now under way. The bill must legislate a firm timeline for moving the infrastructure manager out of Transnet and into a genuinely independent entity. This bill is the real test of structural reform: we will engage in that spirit, but we will be watching for teeth, not only intent.

None of this will be quick or glamorous — that is the nature of structural reform. It requires many people with specialist skills to be in the right institutions at the right time, all working in concert, something that needs continual attention.

Much of this work is being done through the government-business partnership, where the president has kept logistics central to economic reform, with the support of transport minister Barbara Creecy, the department of transport, World Bank technical teams and Transnet management.

Rail reform is urgent. Rail underwrites the competitiveness of the mining, manufacturing, agricultural and automotive industries that can put South Africans back to work at scale. Those industries cannot create jobs while goods sit stranded at ports or logistics costs erode margins.

Get this right and logistics will support growth; get it wrong and hard-won progress slips away.

• Mathe is CEO of Business Unity South Africa.

Business Day