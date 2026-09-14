LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A government capable of balancing economic growth, social responsibility, institutional reform and effective service delivery can only realistically emerge through meaningful co-operation between the DA and ANC, a letter writer says.

A centrist coalition government could rebuild public trust

South Africa’s democratic future may depend on whether its political leaders can move beyond the politics of permanent confrontation and embrace a new era of co-operation. The reality facing voters is clear: unstable coalitions, fragile alliances and governments built around narrow interests are failing to deliver the stability required to improve people’s lives.

The country needs a government of the centre, one capable of balancing economic growth, social responsibility, institutional reform and effective service delivery. Such a government can realistically emerge only through meaningful co-operation between the DA and ANC.

This is not an argument about political convenience. It is an argument about political reality. The ANC and the DA remain the two largest political organisations with the broadest national reach and the deepest governing experience. They represent different traditions and constituencies, but together they have the potential to provide the stability South Africa desperately needs.

The alternative is a continuation of the coalition chaos that has characterised several municipalities in recent years. Coalitions dominated by small parties whose influence is disproportionate to their electoral support have often produced instability rather than solutions. The result has been endless political negotiations, leadership changes, weakened accountability and a failure to focus on the everyday problems faced by residents.

For ordinary South Africans political instability is not an abstract concept. It means roads that remain unfixed, water systems that collapse, electricity challenges that persist, declining local economies, and public institutions that lose the confidence of the communities they are meant to serve.

Johannesburg and other major metropolitan municipalities provide an important test. A properly structured ANC-DA coalition based on clear principles, measurable targets and accountability mechanisms could demonstrate that South Africa’s political leaders are capable of putting citizens first.

Such co-operation would require courage from both parties. The ANC would have to confront the reality that liberation credentials alone cannot sustain public confidence without improved governance outcomes. The DA would have to acknowledge that governing a diverse society requires partnerships and an understanding of South Africa’s complex history.

The purpose of a coalition is not to erase differences. Healthy democracies are built on differences. The purpose is to find common ground where the national interest demands co-operation.

If successful, such a political realignment could eventually become something even greater: the foundation for a new centre-ground political movement. A movement that brings together the governing experience, institutional knowledge and reform ambitions of different traditions while moving beyond the identities that defined South African politics before 1994.

The centre must hold, because for millions of citizens the failure of politics is not measured in parliamentary debates or coalition agreements but in the daily struggle to access the basic services and opportunities they deserve.

Thulani Dasa

KwaMaqoma

British stance on West Bank settlements ratchets up pressure on DA

The UK government’s sweeping decision to ban trade with Israel’s illegal West Bank settlements represents a historic reset in its Middle Eastern policy.

In a dramatic statement, British foreign secretary Ed Miliband explicitly declared the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful and accused extremist settlers of committing “ethnic cleansing”.

Backed by France and Canada, the UK has blocked all imports from these settlements, denied arms licences that contribute to the occupation, and sanctioned businesses facilitating settlement expansion.

This major intervention by a traditional Western ally has intensified the spotlight on South Africa’s political landscape, where the DA faces mounting criticism from political opponents and civil society for its refusal to align with a full pro-Palestine solidarity position.

Critics justifiably argue that the DA’s reluctance or refusal to forcefully endorse Palestine’s legitimate freedom struggle — or to support South Africa’s landmark actions at the International Court of Justice — is increasingly out of step with shifting international positions.

The posture of Western nations like the UK narrows the political space for the DA to dismiss criticisms as merely “anti-Western” or “pro-radical”. It highlights the ongoing struggle within South African politics over how to balance historical liberation principles against pragmatic, Western-leaning diplomatic frameworks.

Iqbal Jassat

Media Review Network

V&A Waterfront earns billions for Cape Town

Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“Cape Town faces tough questions about inclusive urban development”, September 10).

I can’t believe the extension of the V&A Waterfront can even be questioned. It is a tourism mecca and earns billions for the city.

Spatial separation happens everywhere in the world. No matter how much one wants it, not everyone has the same resources. That’s just a fact, and trying to force it is already a failed social experiment. The Waterfront is accessible to everyone to enjoy.

Andrea Robertson

Via Business Day online

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