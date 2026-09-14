SHAMSUNISAA MILES-TIMOTHEUS AND PEDZISAI NDAGURWA | SA can create millions of jobs and still have more unemployed people

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South Africa unquestionably needs faster economic growth, the writer says, but growth alone will not solve unemployment. Picture: 123RF

South Africa’s economic debate has become fixated on a seemingly simple proposition: get the economy growing again and unemployment will fall. There is obviously truth in that. Faster growth is indispensable. But research by the Inclusive Society Institute (ISI) suggests that the question is not simply how fast the economy must grow. It is whether the economy can create jobs fast enough to absorb a labour force that will itself continue growing for decades; and whether the kind of growth South Africa produces translates into sufficient employment.

South Africa’s population is still growing despite declining fertility, partly because large cohorts born previously are moving into working age. Our research projects South Africa’s population and labour market to 2045 by bringing these demographic and economic dynamics together. The results should give policymakers pause.

Under what we regard as the most realistic demographic assumptions, namely declining mortality, continuing fertility decline and broadly unchanged migration trends, South Africa’s population is projected to reach about 75-million by 2045. But the more economically consequential number is the working-age population.

Under the demographic scenario used for the employment projections, the population aged 15-64 increases from just under 40-million in 2025 to almost 49-million in 2045. At a constant labour force participation rate the labour force grows from about 23.8-million to 29.1-million. That is more than 5-million additional participants who will have to be absorbed into employment simply to prevent unemployment from becoming larger in absolute terms.

We modelled three economic growth scenarios: 1%, 2.5% and 4% a year. If the historical relationship between economic growth and employment persists, the results are sobering. At 1% annual GDP growth unemployment declines from 32.4% in 2025 to about 31.6% in 2045. At 2.5% growth it falls to about 31.4%. And at 4% annual growth, sustained for two decades, it still stands at about 31.3%.

There is another reason why the 4% scenario matters. It is already the paper’s high-growth scenario, reflecting sustained reform and improved investment conditions. Sustaining growth materially above this level over two decades would be an increasingly unrealistic basis on which to plan South Africa’s future, particularly given the longer-term growth experience of upper-middle-income economies. The 4% scenario should therefore be regarded as an optimistic test, rather than a modest assumption.

More strikingly, the unemployment rate tells only part of the story. The model starts with about 7.7-million unemployed and 16.1-million employed people. Under the 4% scenario, employment rises to about 20-million by 2045, almost 4-million additional jobs. But the number of unemployed people also rises to about 9.1-million.

There is no contradiction. Because the labour force expands from 23.8-million to 29.1-million, employment can grow sufficiently to reduce the unemployment rate while still failing to prevent the absolute number of unemployed people from increasing.

South Africa could therefore create almost 4-million additional jobs, reduce the unemployment rate slightly, and still end up with about 1.4-million more unemployed people.

That is at the heart of the challenge. South Africa does not merely have to create jobs. It has to create them fast enough to absorb an expanding labour force. Population dynamics consequently belong at the centre of economic planning.

Population growth is not the sole cause of unemployment. But when the labour force grows faster than the economy can create jobs population growth inevitably adds to unemployment pressures.

South Africa does not merely have to create jobs. It has to create them fast enough to absorb an expanding labour force. Population dynamics consequently belong at the centre of economic planning.

Higher fertility increases the size of future cohorts entering the labour market and therefore the number of jobs required to accommodate them. Lower fertility moderates that pressure but does not remove the underlying structural unemployment problem. Demography determines the scale of the challenge. The structure and performance of the economy determine whether the challenge can be overcome.

South Africa’s historical relationship between GDP growth and employment is weak. Growth has too often been capital-intensive, rather than labour-intensive while skills mismatches and structural weaknesses limit its capacity to absorb unemployed people.

Even when we model a considerably stronger relationship between growth and employment the results improve, but not nearly enough. Under the most favourable combination tested, 4% annual GDP growth together with a far stronger employment response, unemployment remains at about 30.2% in 2045, while the absolute number unemployed remains higher than in 2025.

We cannot simply wait for GDP growth to rescue us. Growth remains essential. But its composition and employment intensity matter almost as much as the headline number. South Africa needs greater emphasis on labour-intensive sectors of agriculture, forestry, manufacturing and other productive sectors, alongside meaningful support for small and medium-sized enterprises. It also needs to confront the skills mismatch.

The research points to the weakening of relationships that once connected technical education, industry and state-owned enterprises in training artisans, technicians and technologists. Better alignment between education and the skills requirements of the economy must form part of the response. But there is a broader lesson.

Economic, labour market, education and demographic policy cannot continue operating in separate compartments. Every economic scenario contains an implicit population scenario, and every employment target assumes something about how many people will enter the labour market.

South Africa therefore needs integrated demographic-economic planning that asks not merely how much GDP will grow, but how much employment that growth will generate, how rapidly the labour force is expanding, and which sectors can realistically absorb it. The objective cannot simply be to “grow the economy”. It must be to grow it faster while making that growth considerably more employment-intensive.

Demographic dividend is not automatic

South Africa still has a potentially valuable demographic window. A large working-age population can be an enormous economic asset when people are productively employed. But a demographic dividend is not automatic. If the economy cannot absorb a growing working-age population, demographic momentum increases, rather than relieves, labour-market pressure.

South Africa unquestionably needs faster economic growth. But growth alone will not solve unemployment. We have to consider the number of people the economy will need to employ, the number of jobs that growth actually creates, the structural capacity of the economy to absorb those entering the labour market and, more controversially, the rate at which the population itself is growing.

If there are realistic limits to how fast an upper-middle-income economy can sustainably grow, population growth cannot simply be treated as an external variable to which economic policy must endlessly adjust. We should also be willing to ask what rate of population growth is sustainable relative to the economic growth, employment creation, infrastructure and public services the country can realistically deliver.

That does not prescribe a particular population policy. But it does mean that demographic policy deserves a place alongside economic, labour-market and education policy in South Africa’s long-term planning. Otherwise, South Africa could arrive in 2045 with a considerably larger economy, millions more people in employment and a slightly lower unemployment rate, while simultaneously having more unemployed people than it does today.

That is not a contradiction. It is the warning hidden inside the numbers.

• The authors conducted research for the Inclusive Society Institute (ISI), examining South Africa’s population dynamics, economic growth and employment prospects to 2045.