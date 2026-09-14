STEPHAN MARITZ | Portfolio financing — using your portfolio without selling it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Portfolio financing allows an investor to use listed investments as collateral for a loan while retaining ownership and market exposure, the writer says. Picture:

In a previous article I introduced several ways to manage concentration risk. The first was recognising the risk and the second was portfolio financing. Listed share portfolios can provide investors with an additional source of liquidity.

Portfolio financing allows an investor to use listed investments as collateral for a loan while retaining ownership and market exposure. The lender determines how much can be borrowed based on the market value, quality and composition of the portfolio.

The loan-to-value (LTV) differs between securities. Larger, more liquid shares will generally have a higher lending value than smaller or less liquid investments. An individual share’s LTV should not be confused with the overall portfolio LTV, which reflects the weighted lending value of the holdings.

Put simply, the LTV is the loan amount expressed as a percentage of the investment value, whether for an individual share or the overall portfolio. A R4m loan against a R10m portfolio therefore represents a 40% LTV.

Borrowing against the portfolio does not require the shares to be sold. The investor continues to receive dividends, which can help offset some of the interest cost. This can be useful for an investor with a substantial capital gain who still has conviction in the underlying companies and prefers to reduce the concentrated holding gradually.

Consider a concentrated portfolio worth R10m. The portfolio consists of about R6.9m in Richemont, R2.4m in BATS, R500,000 in Remgro and R200,000 in FirstRand. Almost 70% of the portfolio is therefore invested in Richemont alone, while Richemont and BATS together account for more than 90%.

The original cost is about R2m, leaving an unrealised gain of R8m. Selling a meaningful portion could therefore realise substantial capital gains.

Assume the overall portfolio LTV is 40%. The R10m portfolio could provide indicative borrowing capacity of about R4m, subject to the lender’s lending criteria. The Richemont holding remains at R6.9m, while the borrowed capital could be used to build exposure to other investments.

If the full R4m were invested elsewhere, the investor would have R14m of gross invested assets while retaining the original portfolio. Importantly, the investor would also carry R4m of debt.

Access to liquidity

The investor retains ownership and market exposure to the original shares while gaining access to liquidity without an immediate sale and capital gains tax event. Capital can be put to work elsewhere, and because the loan is secured by the investment portfolio, the investor may also be able to access a more favourable borrowing rate. It can also create flexibility to reduce the concentrated holding more gradually.

But borrowing introduces additional risks. Interest is payable on the loan and leverage increases financial risk. Lending capacity changes with the underlying portfolio’s value. A significant market decline can result in a margin call, potentially requiring the investor to provide additional collateral, repay part of the loan or ultimately sell investments.

This is where headroom becomes important. A R4m loan against a R10m portfolio starts at a 40% LTV. If the portfolio falls by 20% to R8m, the loan remains R4m, but the LTV rises to 50%. If the portfolio falls by 30% to R7m, the same R4m loan represents an LTV of just more than 57%.

If the lender’s margin call threshold were 50%, the investor would already be at that threshold after a 20% decline and above it after a 30% decline. Additional collateral or repayment could then be required.

Borrowing capacity does not mean the full amount is sensible. This is especially important when the collateral itself is concentrated in only a few shares.

In the next three articles I’ll explore thoughtful diversification, protective strategies and combination approaches as additional ways to manage concentration risk.

Portfolio financing won’t remove concentration risk. But when used appropriately, it can be a valuable tool for managing it, giving investors greater flexibility without forcing an immediate decision on the underlying shares. The key is balancing that flexibility against the risks of borrowing.

• Maritz is portfolio manager at Woodland Securities, a division of independent wealth management firm Woodland Wealth.

Business Day