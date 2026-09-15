EDITORIAL | AI policy framework becomes urgent

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Former US president Barack Obama has called on his party’s legislators to develop a clear plan of regulating AI. Picture:

The globe appears to have crossed a notable threshold in which most of its countries have come to terms with the fact that the development of AI is not without risks to humanity.

This realisation follows growing concerns by world leaders about the perils of the technology. Early this year, Pope Leo IV sounded warnings about AI’s existential dangers. In a lengthy letter, he called for the technology to be disarmed, a code for regulation.

Speaking at a Democratic Party fundraising event this weekend, Barack Obama, the former US president, called on his party’s legislators to develop a clear plan of regulating AI amid growing risks posed by the technology.

His remarks also acknowledged the potential benefits the technology could bring to humanity such as in medicine.

Unfortunately, his successor and incumbent, Donald Trump, does not share these sentiments. For Trump, winning the race against China is far more important.

European leaders are as concerned. Part of the concern about AI is that even its developers do not fully understand the technology. Some, especially founders of Anthropic, have admitted as much.

Up until recently, the major concern about AI was its impact on jobs; that humans will be replaced by AI agents. Its advocates have been promoting benefits such as productivity gains and efficiencies. This benign scenario assumes a co-existence between AI and humans.

Champions of the technology have spoken less about the roadmap that will guide the transition to an AI economy.

The pope’s second worry related to a “dehumanising” scenario where humans are not enhanced but get subordinated to AI.

There are also worries that AI may affect children’s attention spans.

Last week, the call for regulation and/or slowdown of AI’s development was bolstered. An Anthropic researcher, Jacob Coxon, resigned from his job. He warned that developers believe AI could kill humanity by the end of the decade.

Soon after Obama’s call, Dario Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic, appeared to warm to the idea of regulation including granting access to safety inspectors. Other tech billionaires, including Elon Musk, did not oppose the idea.

It would be preferable if the developers worked together to develop safety protocols and other guardrails around the technology. The risk with this approach is that secret collaboration might open the door to collusion.

Also, slowing down development of AI may not be approved by investors who have injected billions into this new industry.

This leaves the task of regulating the industry with governments.

Governments will have to play catchup with a technology that is advancing faster than its developers’ imagination.

The threat raised by Coxon may sound alarmist, but it shouldn’t be taken lightly. It should actually spur governments into urgent action.

A good start will be developing AI policies at national, regional and multilateral levels. The South African government faced humiliation when it emerged that parts of its mooted AI policy were written by AI.

National frameworks are more urgent. Getting the world’s governments to agree on a set of guardrails will take a lot of time and effort. But this is not to suggest that the idea should be abandoned.

In the interim, however, it seems sensible that the developers themselves should further explore Amodei’s idea of a set of minimum prescripts to address safety concerns, especially to protect vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. This shouldn’t be cynically done to avoid governmental regulation but to ensure the technology realises its potential as a force for good.

Business Day