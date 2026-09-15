LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The Brics bloc is not a partnership for a fairer world order, a letter writer says, it is a club of convenience where member states ignore each other’s violations of international law while pointing fingers at the rest of the world.

Brics declaration exposes shocking hypocrisy

The recent Brics summit and accompanying declaration by the member nations were nothing short of an exercise in gross hypocrisy.

It is outrageous that a faction presenting itself as the new voice of the “Global South” and an alternative moral compass for the world remained completely silent on the devastating Russian war on Ukraine.

Conveniently ignoring the largest conflict in Europe since World War 2 just to spare each other’s feelings exposes the faction’s so-called principles as a farce.

Even more scandalous is the rhetoric regarding global security and the fear of nuclear war.

Brics declarations often reflect a deep concern over the threat of nuclear weapons, yet three of its core members ― Russia, China and India ― possess and are expanding enormous nuclear arsenals themselves. Russia does not hesitate to regularly rattle its nuclear sabre to intimidate the West.

How can these countries speak with a straight face about peace and disarmament while holding the triggers themselves? And how can countries like South Africa, which voluntarily dismantled its own nuclear programme, back them for the sake of “peace”, sit back and sanction these double standards?

The Brics bloc is not a partnership for a fairer world order; it is a club of convenience where member states ignore each other’s violations of international law while pointing fingers at the rest of the world.

It is time the group is seen for what it truly is: power-hungry and hypocritical.

Joe Kleinhans

Villieria

Data centres and AI pose existential risks

The headline “Power, water risk for SA data centres” was inappropriate. “Data centres threaten access to water and electricity” would have been more accurate.

AI and data centres threaten more than water availability though. A growing body of AI insiders and experts are concerned that AI poses an existential threat to humanity.

Jacob Coxon, a researcher at Anthropic, resigned because he believes Anthropic and OpenAI are “gambling with our lives” …

“The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade… No other human activity poses this level of danger,” Coxon says.

Other Anthropic insiders fear the technology they build could cause human extinction within the decade. Many of their colleagues feel the same but haven’t said so publicly. The Guardian and The New York Times ran several articles along these lines this weekend.

If this sounds crazy to most people, note that these people know what’s going on in the AI world and are very worried. The precautionary principle says “if an action, policy, or new technology is suspected of causing severe harm to public health or the environment, we should take protective measures even if full scientific certainty about the cause-and-effect relationship is not yet established”.

In the case of generative AI, where the anticipated harm could be catastrophic, mere “protective measures” would be insufficient. Humankind should avoid them altogether.

Dr Louis Reynolds

Rondebosch

Stricter oversight required to reduce road fatalities

eNCA reported that at least 21 people died after a crash on the N1 between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape at the weekend, and the N1 was closed in both directions.

Exactly a year ago today a similar catastrophic crash occurred on the N2 north of Durban; 18 people died and many more were severely injured, many with life-changing injuries.

These two fatal but entirely avoidable catastrophic motor vehicle accidents bookend a year of carnage. The catatonic driving, the speeding, the aggression, the crass stupidity, the number of road deaths and the bloody mess left to be cleaned up by first responders who have to live with the horror they deal with.

It never ends. The number of innocent lives lost or destroyed forever. The billions of rand required annually to repair the damage caused to road infrastructure and the billions more in emergency health budgets and productivity man-hours lost through death and injury. Never mind the billions flushed down the drain via the deeply corrupt and wholly ineffective Road Accident Fund.

Why is it that provincial premiers, transport MECs and traffic authorities seem unable, or unwilling, to address the multiple reasons for our horrific road death rate? How is it that so many of them are regularly “horrified” and even “shocked” enough to issue long media statements noting the crisis and even visit grieving families, yet are singularly unable to stop the carnage?

Transport minister Barbara Creecy owes the country an explanation. Is she listening, and if so, what is she doing about it? Because a year after the last catastrophic accident nothing has changed at all except the number of road fatalities.

Mark Lowe

Durban

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