LILIAN LERM | Why losing less lets your portfolio make more 

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A screen displays news on DOW and S&P 500 stock market indices, as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March markets did what they do when something unforeseen happens. Conflict in the Middle East effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, crude pushed through $100 a barrel, and global equities had their worst month since 2022 . Bonds sold off alongside them.

The question that followed was: what do we do now? But by the time a shock hits, the opportunity to protect against it has largely passed. The portfolios that weathered March were not rescued by decisions made in the middle of the storm. Their resilience had been designed in advance, through the mandates and investment decisions made when markets were calm.

One chart from Crestmont Research, “ The Impact of Losses ”, has been in my client presentations for years. It illustrates how starting with R100 and losing 50% would leave you with R50. However, if you regain 50% you have R75, not R100; the market has to double simply to return you to where you started. The chart traces that penalty along the entire curve: a 40% fall needs a 67% gain to recover, an 80% fall needs 400%.

Many quote compounding as a wonder of the world. Few notice that it only ever works from wherever you happen to be standing. Protect the base and you compound off a higher one.

Crestmont Research founde Ed Easterling asks a useful question in his analysis “ Half & Half: Why Rowing Works ”. Would you rather hold a portfolio that captures all the market’s upside and all its downside, or one that captures roughly half of each?

Most people instinctively choose the first, but the numbers say otherwise. Since 2000 the research found that a US buy-and-hold portfolio compounded at roughly 6.1% a year, against about 5.6% for a half-and-half portfolio. The latter reached a generally similar destination with far less turbulence and was ahead cumulatively in 23 of the past 26 years. The hedged approach also finished comfortably ahead through the 1966-81 bear market.

After that period the S&P 500 Index portfolio showed gains of 33%, while the “rowing” portfolio, which uses diversification, investment selection and investment skills to limit the downside while accepting limits on the upside, delivered 44%.

Easterling adds a point that deserves more attention here as well: what investors actually want is slightly less than half the downside and a bit more than half the upside. Asymmetry is the whole game.

Asymmetry is usually discussed as something a good manager produces by reacting well. It’s actually a property you either design into a portfolio, or you don’t have when you need it.

In practice that means writing it into the strategy. So instead of allocating to equity, allocate to flexible equity such as a non-regulation 28 mandate, where the manager can hold 100% cash or 100% equity and reach into offshore bonds and property.

The instruction is equity-like returns over the long term, delivered by capturing roughly 30% of the downside when the market’s down and 67% of the upside. The same approach can run through property and fixed income, and usually should.

Hedge funds belong in that conversation too, and local allocators have far better access than a decade ago. Since coming under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act in 2015, the industry closed 2025 with R216bn under management , up 17% on the year.

Structure earns you the right to be patient, but it doesn’t remove the decisions. At the end of January gold was running away from everyone, and equity momentum was drawing in increasingly confident money. Nothing suggested a war was coming. What the valuations did suggest, though, was that investors were being paid less and less to take on risk. So in our case we trimmed equity and took profit. When markets fell in March that profit was already banked.

The harder discipline came next: not buying. When markets fall because they are expensive, or on a data point that looks like noise, that is when you add risk while everyone else is cautious. March was different: an exogenous shock that had nothing to do with fundamentals, and nobody could say how it would resolve.

I’m often asked where derivatives fit in, and my answer is less exciting than the question tends to expect. Layering derivatives over a multi-asset, multimanager portfolio introduces significant basis risk, so in practice it is difficult to do well.

The one place they’ve added value is currency. When we believe the rand has moved too far, one way or the other, we’ll back that judgment with a currency position.

So, when the next March arrives, and it is likely to, the portfolios that hold their ground won’t be the ones that reacted fastest. They’ll be the ones that were built, long before the shock, to lose less.

That is the quiet arithmetic of compounding off a higher base: protect the floor and the ceiling takes care of itself. The best return you’ll earn this year is still the loss you chose not to take.

• Lerm is deputy chief investment officer at Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.