MARK SHAW | Here’s how to fight back against organised crime

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The evidence that has been presented to the commission of inquiry chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, above, is of enormous significance. Yet the writer argues that it may still represent only part of a much broader system of criminal relationships, protection and influence that has developed over many years in South Africa. Picture:

The Madlanga commission is giving South Africa a clearer picture of the extent to which organised crime has infiltrated our criminal justice system. In putting the scourge firmly on the public agenda, the commission has created an unprecedented opportunity to mobilise action against it.

Organised crime has been evolving in this country for more than three decades. It has adapted, diversified and become progressively more sophisticated, often outside public view. It has moved across criminal markets into legitimate economies and, increasingly, into relationships with people and structures inside the state.

In the 2025 Global Organised Crime Index, South Africa ranked seventh among 193 countries, second among 54 African countries and was top of the list of 13 countries in Southern Africa. Measured across the full range of criminal markets and criminal actors assessed by the index, South Africa now sits within the top 5% of countries globally most affected by organised crime. But South Africa also retains important institutional strengths and resilience, which means this trajectory is not inevitable.

What has emerged before the Madlanga commission is enormously significant, but it may still represent only part of a much broader system of criminal relationships, protection and influence that has developed over many years. The evidence already before the commission gives us ample reason to act. While we await its final report, due in November, we should be thinking about what we, as a country, can do to win the fight against organised crime.

Our work at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) draws on a network of more than 800 experts and practitioners, giving us a comparative perspective on how other countries have confronted similar problems. We believe organised crime has achieved a depth and breadth of penetration across parts of South Africa’s criminal justice system that can no longer be addressed through piecemeal reform.

Two-phased response

We propose a response in two phases. The first can begin now, using the institutions and powers South Africa already has. The immediate priority is to give South Africa a coherent national strategy for tackling organised crime. The cabinet should adopt a nationally organised crime strategy as the foundation for the reforms that follow. It should set out clearly who is responsible for what, establish priorities and budgets, set deadlines and provide measures against which progress can be judged.

The strategy should be driven by an organised crime council that brings together government and people outside the state who have an important role to play. This should include researchers and civil society, business and organised labour, and representatives of communities living with organised crime. The council would mobilise political will across government and civil society to drive the state’s response to organised crime and oversee its progress.

We also need to make it far harder for organised crime to penetrate the institutions responsible for fighting it. Senior officials in sensitive positions should be subject to rigorous integrity checks, particularly those with access to intelligence, evidence, firearms, procurement and appointments. This should be backed by stronger financial disclosure requirements, lifestyle audits and investigations, and regular integrity assessments.

Following the money is an important part of this. At present the law does not adequately provide for the seizure of unexplained wealth held by public officials whose assets are materially out of line with their lawful income. That gap should be closed.

The institutions investigating organised crime also need the skills to match increasingly sophisticated criminal networks. The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and the Hawks should receive a ringfenced budget to recruit forensic accountants, digital investigators, data analysts and experienced criminal investigators.

Following the money is an important part of this. At present the law does not adequately provide for the seizure of unexplained wealth held by public officials whose assets are materially out of line with their lawful income. That gap should be closed.

These measures would strengthen the system we have and should be accompanied over time by wider legislative and institutional reforms. The centrepiece of that longer-term reform should be a permanent and constitutionally independent anti-organised crime agency.

Its focus would be organised crime and its infiltration of the police, prosecution, intelligence services, correctional services and other parts of the criminal justice system. The agency would be authorised to receive complaints regarding criminal infiltration, commence investigations on its own and take over an investigation where the leadership of a criminal justice institution is unable or unwilling to investigate independently.

It would be able to obtain documents and classified information, compel people to give evidence, trace assets and conduct forensic investigations. It could work jointly with existing investigative bodies and prosecute cases within its jurisdiction, either independently or with the National Prosecuting Authority.

Extensive powers

These powers matter because organised crime does not respect the institutional boundaries of the state. An investigation may begin with a criminal network and lead to corrupt police officers, officials or others who are supposed to be fighting it. The agency must be able to follow that trail.

That is also why its independence is so important. South Africa has learnt how vulnerable specialised crime-fighting bodies can become when their work threatens powerful interests. An agency expected to pursue organised crime into the state itself must be protected from political interference.

The evidence that has emerged over the past decade, culminating in the testimony before the Madlanga commission, makes the case compelling. The constitution should accordingly be amended to establish an anti-organised crime agency as an additional body under Chapter 9. This would give the agency the institutional protection it needs to pursue cases wherever the evidence leads.

South Africa needs a practical programme around which government and society can mobilise: a national strategy backed by adequate resources; an organised crime council to drive the response; stronger integrity controls and specialist investigative capacity; new tools to target unexplained wealth and, ultimately, a constitutionally independent anti-organised crime agency.

Thanks to the Madlanga commission, organised crime has the attention of the country. We now need to turn that attention into action. GI-TOC stands ready to place its expertise and that of its global network of practitioners at the government’s disposal in developing and implementing the reforms that follow from the commission’s work.

• Dr Shaw is executive director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. This article draws on an expert statement submitted by GI-TOC to the Madlanga commission on measures to counter organised criminal infiltration of South Africa’s criminal justice system.