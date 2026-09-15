MUZIWETHU NDLOVU | Competition is not reform: rethinking Africa’s credit rating proposal

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While Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, which collectively account for about 95% of the global ratings market, perform an indispensable informational function in international capital markets, a growing body of scholarship has identified systematic sources of bias in sovereign credit assessments, the writer says. Graphic:

Scheduled to commence operations in Mauritius in October, the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) has been advanced as an institutional response to perceived structural deficiencies in the global sovereign credit rating architecture.

Its advocates contend the oligopolistic dominance of Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch has distorted assessments of African sovereign creditworthiness, resulting in:

elevated sovereign risk premia;

higher borrowing costs; and

persistent misallocation of capital across the continent.

Against the continent’s estimated annual development financing requirement of $402bn , the distortions are presented as a significant impediment to Africa’s development, with proponents arguing unfair sovereign ratings cost the continent as much as $75bn annually in foregone financing opportunities. The underlying proposition is straightforward: lower sovereign ratings raise the cost of capital, compress fiscal space, discourage investment and constrain governments’ capacity to pursue developmental priorities.

However, like most institutional debates the discourse surrounding sovereign credit ratings resists binary classifications of truth and fiction. While Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, which collectively account for about 95% of the global ratings market , perform an indispensable informational function in international capital markets, a growing body of scholarship has identified systematic sources of bias in sovereign credit assessments.

Studies have found rating agencies tend to assign more favourable ratings to their home jurisdictions and the jurisdictions of major shareholders , while foreign sovereigns may be disadvantaged by informational asymmetries and qualitative judgments that inadequately capture country-specific contexts.

In essence, the problem is not merely who exercises judgment but the unavoidable fact that judgment must be exercised

It is on this basis that advocates of an African-oriented credit rating agency argue for AfCRA, not to secure artificially favourable ratings but to:

improve informational quality;

enhance competition in sovereign credit assessment; and

ultimately produce more accurate market pricing of African sovereign risk.

The difficulty with this argument is that it risks conflating the identity of the institution assigning the rating with the methodology through which sovereign creditworthiness is assessed. The controversy is not fundamentally about who assigns the ratings, but about how sovereign creditworthiness ought to be measured.

Determining an appropriate methodology for assessing sovereign risk remains one of the most contested issues in international finance. Even ostensibly quantitative indicators — such as debt sustainability, fiscal balances, foreign reserve adequacy or economic growth — are not self-interpreting. Their selection, weighting, aggregation and relative importance are themselves products of methodological judgment.

These are then combined with inherently qualitative assessments of governance, institutional quality, political stability and policy credibility. Consequently sovereign credit ratings are not purely empirical outputs but model-dependent evaluations that inevitably embed normative assumptions about what constitutes creditworthiness. As a result there is no universally accepted methodology or objective benchmark against which competing approaches can be definitively validated.

This uncertainty is not unique to Africa. The continent is not the first jurisdiction to challenge the legitimacy of sovereign credit ratings. The US sharply accused the major rating agencies of bias in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis , and again during the first administration of President Donald Trump. Similar grievances emerged during the Asian financial crisis of 1997 to 1998 , when the agencies were widely accused of amplifying the crisis through procyclical downgrades that accelerated capital flight and heightened investor panic.

The persistence of these criticisms across markedly different political and economic contexts suggests the fundamental dispute concerns the methodology and institutional role of credit ratings themselves, rather than the geography of the countries being assessed. In essence, the problem is not merely who exercises judgment but the unavoidable fact that judgment must be exercised.

That distinction matters because even if AfCRA improves the methodology used to assess African sovereigns a further question remains: will international investors give its assessments sufficient weight to materially change how African sovereign risk is priced?

At their core, credit ratings exist to reduce information asymmetries between borrowers and prospective creditors by signalling the probability of default and informing the pricing of risk. Their principal audience is therefore not sovereign borrowers but investors.

There is little historical evidence that global capital markets readily substitute the judgments of established rating agencies for those of new entrants. China’s own attempts to establish an internationally influential credit rating agency did little to displace the informational authority of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch. It is therefore unclear why AfCRA would fare differently, particularly when many international investors rely not only on the major rating agencies but also on proprietary risk models, market intelligence and broader narratives that shape perceptions of sovereign risk.

Even if bias could be isolated and corrected within the credit rating process it does not necessarily follow that investors would revise their priors about African risk or materially alter their portfolio allocation decisions. This leaves AfCRA facing two distinct challenges:

demonstrating its methodology produces a more accurate assessment of sovereign risk; and

persuading investors that those assessments deserve sufficient weight to influence market pricing.

A genuinely independent African assessment could give investors another analytical input and force established agencies to defend their assumptions more transparently

Neither follows simply from creating a new institution. Ultimately there is little doubt the global sovereign credit rating system warrants greater scrutiny. There is sufficient evidence of informational asymmetries, methodological limitations and bias to justify calls for reform. The question, though, is not whether these issues exist, but whether the creation of AfCRA can resolve them.

The case for AfCRA ultimately conflates institutional geography with methodological reform. Creating a new institution does not answer the central question that has animated debates over sovereign credit ratings for decades: what constitutes sovereign creditworthiness, and how should competing sources of risk be identified, measured and weighted?

If AfCRA is to justify its existence it must demonstrate its methodology, information base or analytical approach produces assessments that are more informative or accurate than those already available to investors. Simply replicating existing ratings would amount to duplication, while consistently producing more favourable assessments without demonstrating greater analytical accuracy could undermine its credibility.

An additional rating need not replace Moody’s, S&P or Fitch to be useful. A genuinely independent African assessment could give investors another analytical input and force established agencies to defend their assumptions more transparently. But that is an argument for AfCRA as a competing source of information, not evidence that it will necessarily reduce African borrowing costs. Even then, its assessments will not escape the normative judgments inherent in sovereign credit analysis. Competition may introduce choice but it does not resolve the underlying methodological weaknesses.

Many of the reforms associated with AfCRA — including greater methodological transparency, broader geographical coverage, stronger engagement with sovereigns and a permanent analytical presence on the continent — could also be pursued by strengthening existing agencies.

More fundamentally, Africa’s financing challenge extends beyond how its sovereign risk is rated. It requires:

deeper domestic capital markets;

greater mobilisation of pension and insurance savings to expand the pool of long-term capital;

stronger mechanisms to retain greater value from natural resources; and

action against illicit financial flows.

These measures would strengthen Africa’s capacity to finance development from within and reduce its dependence on how external investors price sovereign risk. A fairer sovereign rating system may form part of that broader agenda. But competition is not reform, and a new rating agency is not a substitute for changing the financial architecture that leaves Africa so dependent on how others price its risk.

• Ndlovu is a private sector development policy specialist at the African Development Bank Group. He writes in his personal capacity.

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