NEWS FROM THE FUTURE | Robotaxi rules the road

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Dateline: September 10 2029

For some time now Starlink has been the undisputed leader in global satellite internet and telecoms. Everyone uses it, and everyone loves it, everywhere. It’s the only network that offers affordable, fast, reliable connectivity anywhere on Earth. And most of the time all you need is your phone.

Starlink was limited to the open sky, but since Tesla Cybercabs have flooded major cities with their on-demand Robotaxi service, there’s now a ground-based network too. Every Cybercab has Starlink integration, so it’s always online. With built-in AI and cameras, it’s also world aware.

But wait, there’s more: every supercharger station now has a Megapack battery and Megapod server rack, so it’s a mini data centre. It’s also a Starlink gateway, and when a bunch of cybercabs are charging and idle, the whole thing is a super cluster, with bandwidth to burn. Managed by xAI, of course.

Which is why Starlink isn’t just the eye in the sky. It also has robots in the streets. Boots on the ground. With nine cameras and an AI computer. Available for missions like near real-time street view and navigation updates, or reporting hazards and emergencies, even if the sky is too cloudy for satellites to see — at least in North America, and we all know that what happens in the US never stays in the US.

So, next time you ask Grok if it’s raining at your office, it won’t rely on macro forecasts; it will just ping a Robotaxi in the area and get an “eyewitness” report. And that sort of intelligence changes everything. SpaceX might own the skies, but Tesla rules the road. Together, they’re unbeatable. / First published on Mindbullets September 10 2026.

Starlink owns the skies

Earth, you’ve been ‘owned’

Dateline: October 12 2029

Elon Musk famously told us that he developed the Starship mega rocket to “take humanity to Mars”, but perhaps that wasn’t his only ambition. It turns out he may have had a secret masterplan to dominate Earth’s orbital space.

Powered by Starship’s huge payload capacity and low-cost reusability, SpaceX has been able to populate its constellation with 42,000 advanced Starlink satellites, providing ubiquitous broadband coverage to every corner of the planet. Now it’s hardly worth asking who controls the global internet.

Every ship, airliner and drone uses Starlink to stay in touch with home base and the world. Every new Tesla comes equipped with Starlink as standard, and most other electric cars offer it as an option. Wi-Fi on the train or bus? Chances are it’s powered by Starlink. Military comms too. And almost all new smartphones talk directly to the satellites.

The power has shifted to who controls the network. In 2024 Starlink had to apply for licences to operate in different countries. Now they pay Starlink to be their national carrier. It’s just so much cheaper and more reliable.

But that’s not all. Every Starlink satellite also has multispectral cameras on board, giving a real-time view of global activity. Think highway conditions, dam levels, crop yields, natural disasters, urban emergencies and migration. In real time, 24/7, even through clouds. And the AI-stabilised live feed is constantly available, from pole to pole, for approved subscribers.

Never again will an airliner “go missing” over the Indian Ocean, or an oligarch’s superyacht mysteriously disappear. If you want to escape Starlink’s gaze, you’ll have to go deep under water or underground. It’s a dream come true for agencies such as Interpol.

Which raises the question: if a corporate entity such as Starlink controls a global communications and surveillance network, deciding who gets to go online where, and who gets to see what and at what price, who owns the world? Probably the person who owns Starlink! / First published on Mindbullets October 24 2024.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.

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