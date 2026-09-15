OLUWATOSIN AKANDE, BETH CAMERON AND WILMOT JAMES | Africa’s health workforce is crucial for global resilience

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The writers say over the past decade African governments and institutions such as the Africa CDC have invested heavily in public health capacity, yet the risk landscape is growing more complex. Picture:

When Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in May. nearly a month elapsed between the first symptoms in the presumed index case and laboratory confirmation. By then 80 people had died, 246 had been infected and the virus had reached Uganda’s capital. Every day of delay raised the eventual human and economic cost, and the DRC is no outlier. Again and again governments pay far more to contain health emergencies than they would have spent preventing them.

Consider the arithmetic. When Covid-19 struck, development assistance for pandemic preparedness totalled only $1.8bn globally in 2020 and 2021, while more than 20 times $37.8bn was mobilised for the response alone. The same pattern repeats across national budgets, which repeat the pattern.

Governments spend readily on laboratories, hospitals, surveillance systems and stockpiles. All are essential, but none works without skilled people to run them. Research on the cost of building health security capacity finds personnel account for roughly two-thirds of the required investment. In other words, the workforce is the asset most often overlooked.

The fiscal consequences of getting this wrong are not abstract. Late detection means crowded hospitals, emergency procurement at premium prices, disrupted routine care and mounting pressure on public finances. The West African Ebola epidemic caused severe economic disruption across the region; Covid-19 erased trillions in global output and triggered unprecedented emergency spending.

The value of preparedness lies precisely in the crises that never happen: the outbreaks contained early, the hospitals never overwhelmed, the emergency budgets never opened. This is not simply a question of infrastructure. Skilled professionals are needed to interpret ambiguous signals, cross institutional boundaries, communicate risk to decision-makers and co-ordinate a response before transmission accelerates.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Africa. Over the past decade African governments and institutions such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have invested heavily in public health capacity. Yet the risk landscape is growing more complex. In 2023 conflict in Sudan endangered a public health laboratory holding dangerous pathogens; a ransomware attack later paralysed South Africa’s National Health Laboratory Service, putting decades of data at risk.

The value of preparedness lies precisely in the crises that never happen: the outbreaks contained early, the hospitals never overwhelmed, the emergency budgets never opened.

Advances in artificial intelligence and synthetic biology add new governance challenges. Managing these threats demands professionals who can work across science, policy, diplomacy, law and security. These gaps could widen as financing retreats. Preliminary estimates suggest official development assistance fell sharply in 2025 to its lowest level in a decade, with bilateral aid to sub-Saharan Africa down more than a quarter and further cuts expected this year.

External support has underpinned much of the progress to date. Its contraction as biological risks intensify strengthens rather than weakens the case for domestic investment, and for harder evidence of its economic return. That investment need not wait on aid. Earmarked health budgets and health taxes can lift preparedness spending toward the benchmark of 0.1% to 0.2% of GDP a year, while G20 and other higher-income governments could direct 0.5% to 1% of their defence and security budgets to biosecurity.

Encouragingly, a workforce ecosystem is emerging. Governments, universities, regional bodies and philanthropies are investing in expertise in outbreak response, biosafety and public health leadership. One example is the Brown University Pandemic Centre’s Biosecurity Game Changers Initiative, run with Africa CDC and the Science for Africa Foundation, which brings together early- and mid-career African professionals from epidemiology, law, engineering, veterinary medicine and public policy for leadership training and fellowship placements, with support from funders including Sentinel Bio and the Andrew Carnegie Foundation.

Similar programmes, such as the Global Partnership Initiated Biosecurity Academia for Controlling Health Threats, ICGEB Fellowships in Pathogen Detection and Biosecurity, the African Stars Fellowship Programme and the Epidemic Science Leadership & Innovation Networks Initiative, are building the same skills across the continent. But such efforts remain small relative to the risks they address.

An outbreak in one country can disrupt supply chains, trade and financial stability far away

One gap is glaring. For all the study of pandemic economics, finance ministers lack the tools to show and track how health security spending strengthens broader economic resilience. The Pandemic Fund External Advisory Council recently called for exactly this. Instruments such as the Joint External Evaluation and the Global Health Security Index reveal where the gaps are, but not how preparedness translates into losses avoided and scarce resources better allocated. Without that link even well-founded priorities go unfunded. Countries need a toolkit that connects economic modelling to preparedness data.

The case extends well beyond Africa. Biological threats, whether natural, accidental or deliberate, respect no borders. An outbreak in one country can disrupt supply chains, trade and financial stability far away. In an interconnected economy weak preparedness anywhere becomes a cost everywhere. Investment in Africa’s biosecurity workforce therefore pays returns across the global economy.

The next pandemic is not inevitable. Whether a pathogen stays local or becomes a global crisis depends largely on who is watching, who understands what they are seeing, and who has the authority and training to act. For governments that want resilient economies, sustainable public finances and stronger national security, biosecurity talent may be the highest-return investment available.

• Dr Akande is a fellow and adjunct professor, Dr Cameron professor and senior adviser, and Dr James professor and senior adviser at the Brown University School of Public Health’s Pandemic Centre in Providence, Rhode Island.

Business Day