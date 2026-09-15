RICHARD PITHOUSE | The waning of the left

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South Africa has never been governed by the left, but for more than a century the left has significantly influenced political norms and aspirations. That influence is now waning.

In the 1920s the ANC was a small, struggling organisation. Founded in 1912, it was led by aristocrats, ministers, teachers, lawyers and journalists, and worked through petitions and deputations. Its delegation to London to oppose the 1913 Land Act was wholly ineffectual.

The great popular movement of the decade, and the first mass movement grounded in the left, was the Industrial & Commercial Workers’ Union, formed on the Cape Town docks in 1919 and led by Clements Kadalie, a migrant from what is now Malawi.

In 1926 it became a national force. Moving into the countryside, it organised workers, peasants and urban squatters through a syncretic politics drawing on socialist ideas, among others. It spread across South Africa and into what are now Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia. By 1927 it claimed about 100,000 members.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has never had a mass base, but from the end of the 1920s its night schools taught literacy alongside Marxism and the history of the labour movement, and many of the black leaders of the following decades, Moses Kotane and Josie Palmer among them, were formed in the party’s schools and structures.

In the 1940s the ANC turned to militant struggle. The party’s Youth League, founded in 1944, pushed it towards boycotts, strikes and civil disobedience, and the programme of action of 1949 committed it to mass struggle. But its politics were nationalist rather than left.

It was with the Freedom Charter, adopted in 1955, that the ANC began to turn to the left. After the bannings that followed Sharpeville in 1960, the movement went into exile and armed struggle. Nelson Mandela trained with the Algerian Front de Libération Nationale in Morocco in 1962.

Ties were built with the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Cubans, and a 1978 delegation to Hanoi shaped aspects of ANC strategy. For decades the alliance with the Soviet Union supplied training, funding and much of its political language.

When the internal struggle began to be rebuilt from the late 1960s, it was increasingly framed within a broad left politics. The Black Consciousness Movement, built in Durban, identified with the anticolonial struggles in the region and moved towards explicit socialist commitments in the early 1970s.

When the Durban strikes of 1973 began rebuilding the trade union movement from the shop floor, the new unions were clearly aligned to the left, aspired to be radically democratic in their internal life and organised around the idea of workers’ power.

The National Union of Mineworkers, the largest union in the country’s history, was built under the leadership of James Motlatsi, a migrant worker from Lesotho.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), formed in Cape Town in 1983 and grounded in communities, was not formally socialist but was clearly a left-wing project, matching workers’ power in the unions with people’s power in communities.

Of course, there were also right-wing currents in black politics, most powerfully in Inkatha, which by the 1980s was at war with the unions and the UDF. But the nation being constituted in an increasingly mass-based resistance to apartheid was overwhelmingly imagined from the left.

After the ANC came to power it moved towards a modest, if inconsistent, social democratic policy framework, but much of its wider political common sense remained shaped by the anti-colonial left. The trade unions affiliated to the ANC remained rooted in the left, which also had a presence in the public sphere through institutions such as the Mail & Guardian.

Outside of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Mpumalanga, the DA, which includes currents that share a paranoia about the left that echoes that of right-wing populists elsewhere, has been the primary beneficiary of the opening in political space as support for the ANC collapses. The Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA, which are standard right-wing populist formations, have also profited, winning far more space in the public sphere than at the ballot box.

The turn to nationalist, authoritarian and frequently corrupt and sometimes simply criminal populism in the ANC, which began with Jacob Zuma’s rape trial in 2006, continues in figures such as Dada Morero and Panyaza Lesufi. It leans hard to the right on questions like migration. Contrary to the assumptions of some commentators, its use of the rhetoric of radical nationalism does not make it left.

Outside the ANC it is most fully developed in the MK party, which seems set, even if via coalitions, to take several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal after November 4. With a budget of more than R75bn, control of the eThekwini metro would give MK real regional power.

The turn to nationalist, authoritarian and frequently corrupt and sometimes simply criminal populism in the ANC, which began with Jacob Zuma’s rape trial in 2006, continues in figures such as Dada Morero and Panyaza Lesufi.

The unions, once seen as the bedrock of the left, are also in crisis. Some problems stem from deindustrialisation, but there is also poor leadership, corruption and even gangsterism. The decision by several unions to break with the ANC after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) was expelled from Cosatu in 2014 has not enabled the left renewal some had hoped for.

The longstanding, well-documented authoritarianism under Irvin Jim, along with his extraordinarily opulent lifestyle, are prominent markers of the collapse of the union’s ethical and political integrity, which has been compounded by Jim’s turn towards questionable nationalist populism. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) remains principled but is broke due to Numsa’s refusal to pay its dues to the federation, which insiders say is deliberately aimed at collapsing Saftu.

The SACP’s decision to invite Jim and a grim collection of corrupt nationalists and xenophobes ― including, astonishingly, MK ― to the Conference of the Left showed that it can no longer be credibly viewed as a left formation.

Along with a set of smaller organisations, Abahlali baseMjondolo has been nothing short of heroic in its opposition to corruption and xenophobia, but with about 180,000 members it does not have the power to shape national politics.

Abahlali baseMjondolo members at Durban City Hall. Picture: (THULI DLAMINI)

Xenophobic mobilisation and thuggery have not just acted on an existing political field but reconfigured it. They have normalised the mob as a political actor, persuaded the state to deputise it, pushed parties and government institutions to adopt its language and carry out elements of its programme, and made ethnic mobilisation, intimidation, violence, exclusion, appropriation and cruelty increasingly acceptable forms of political action.

This has been accelerated by organised online mobilisation, sympathetic media coverage and the support of traditional authority and extortion networks. The result is a widening breach in the post-apartheid democratic consensus as formal rights become conditional in practice, mainstream actors accommodate rather than confront the demands of the hard right, and a culture of cruelty rapidly metastasises through our politics and wider society.

The long dominance of left nationalism over much of our political imagination is waning. The ominous kaleidoscope of right-wing, populist, predatory and authoritarian politics emerging to take its place is driving racial, ethnic and regional fragmentation and may continue to move against the constitutional order from the right.

• Pithouse is a distinguished research fellow at the Global Centre for Advanced Studies, international research scholar at the University of Connecticut, and professor-at-large at the University of the Western Cape. His ‘Every Country Gets the Fascism It Deserves: South Africa’s Xenophobic Descent’ has just been published by Daraja Press.