SHAWN HAGEDORN | How Africa’s geography and geology block development

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Most of the world’s underutilised young adults are in Africa, the writer says. (Picture: 123RF)

Africa is bigger than people realise. So are its challenges and potential. Unlike Asia, Europe or the Americas, many people in Sub-Saharan Africa subsist as smallholder farmers distant from all-season roads and navigable waterways. This ties progress to migration.

In all parts of the world, but particularly in Africa, huge swathes of land have been unable to support meaningful development. About 5% of South Africa’s workforce grows food, versus about 50% in Sub-Saharan Africa and 2% in rich countries. Typical African farms are too small to produce meaningful surpluses and transport costs are prohibitive.

Development in other regions combined rural-urban migration with much farm mechanisation. Rural jobseekers flocked to industrial centres and built, among other things, tractors and transport vehicles.

That the supply of labour in African cities persistently exceeds demand traces to insufficient political incentives to prioritise urbanisation alongside middle-class growth. Ruling elites of resource-endowed nations, including colonial governments and their successors, have instead prioritised patronage funded by resource extraction and commodity exports.

Before globalisation poverty was rampant across Asia and Africa. Asia’s big trick was gaining market access to affluent consumer markets by competing effectively. Asia’s rise would have been meagre if its companies had targeted Asia’s predominantly low-income consumers.

Africa missed out on the industrial era due largely to “resource curse” effects; yet geography was also crucial. Southern and East Asia benefit tremendously from the navigable waterways that extend from the Himalayan foothills to ocean harbours. Europe and the Americas are similarly advantaged.

Experts can estimate the volume of a resource deposit and the related lifting and transport costs to determine if investments for extraction and transport infrastructure, roads, rails and ports are justified. Conversely, building hundreds of kilometres of tarred road to connect small farms is rarely economically viable.

Now though, the global economy is shifting from manufacturing to services, particularly digital services, and the cost of connecting isolated communities to the internet has recently plunged. That cost decline, amid expanding remote work possibilities, could enable as much economic development as rural-urban migration.

As when internet connections proliferated and globalisation intensified, we don’t know which job categories will expand as AI accelerates while geopolitics rebalance. We do know that most of the world’s underutilised young adults are in Africa. As happened when the internet reconfigured global commerce, entrepreneurs will explore myriad possibilities, leading to many failures followed by solid economic growth and employment gains.

Doubters will presume school-leavers in rural Africa are too poorly educated and insufficiently intelligent relative to global competition, particularly from India. The tiny sliver of South Africa’s young adults now adding value to exports reinforces such thinking; however, the crucial role of specialisation is overlooked.

Also overlooked, as discussions of race and intelligence are politically suppressed, is widely accepted data supporting the so-called “Flynn effect”. American-born New Zealand moral philosopher James Flynn documented a substantial rise over the 20th century in test scores in 14 industrialised countries, which have subsequently stalled or reversed. As genetics can’t explain such a rapid spike in intelligence, this seems to be a payoff from plunging poverty.

Industrialisation supported rural-urban migration, leading to healthier bodies, while young minds were increasingly challenged by scientific and abstract concepts. Will the impact of internet connectivity and AI be even greater for today’s most isolated communities? Which countries will lead and how?

The invention of container shipping, followed by the Cold War ending amid broad policy pivots, unlocked East Asia’s enormous potential. Low-cost internet access could be similarly impactful in rural Africa. Yet, as our regulators routinely demonstrate, patronage-motivated policies systematically block development.

Those whose lives would benefit the most from internet access are this region’s ambitious school leavers. Many such people have been migrating to South Africa. It would be a historic blunder, and bitterly ironic, if various neighbouring nations advance sharply through global integration while South Africa continued to stagnate due to race-based policies.

• Hagedorn is an independent strategy adviser.

Business Day