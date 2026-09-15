TOM EATON | AI technology: bubble or scam?

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The proposed slowdown in AI development might be a way to give all parties a chance to catch their breath, delay the bursting of the AI bubble and manage some of the more voracious expectations of private capital, the writer says. Picture:

It seems fitting, as our dying information age sinks into irrationality and self-destruction, that the big question of the moment is whether the tech broligarchy is about to kill us all or is merely using the spectre of our automated genocide as a fundraising strategy.

Certainly, parts of last week felt less like the 21st century than the 13th as Jason Coxon, a young researcher at artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic, resigned over safety fears while AI oligarchs made cautious noises about possibly slowing the technology’s development; the whole apocalyptic kerfuffle tinged with the implication that someone had made a Faustian bargain and things were starting to smell distinctly sulphurous.

I understand some of the anxiety. It takes a lot to make an ambitious young man like Coxon walk away from one of the biggest tech firms in the world, especially since normal ethical concerns wouldn’t have played much of a role: there were Roman generals and Mongolian horse lords with more respect for private property, a deeper understanding of consent and a more humanistic plan for our future than some of the people racing to perfect AI.

At the very least, Coxon was entirely content to be an accessory to the greatest theft of intellectual property in human history, with nary a thought about the cultural and civilisational damage that might do. In short, according to the official narrative being pumped out online, whatever scared Coxon and his superiors must have been very scary indeed.

Perhaps someone ordered a swarm of agents to try to hack a nuclear silo, and it almost obeyed. Perhaps AI become briefly sentient, not in the image of its creators but rather as an educated 40-year-old woman, causing the likes of Elon Musk to lunge for the off switch.

It’s morbidly tempting to speculate, but according to a growing chorus of sceptics, sharing these technological ghost stories about the destructive potential of AI might be exactly what its owners want us to do.

This is not to say bleeding-edge AI might not be dangerous. It seems likely that some of its darker iterations will be used by villains great and small to hack things, and that some of those things will be bank accounts, bitcoin hordes and the odd hydroelectric plant.

Still, for many bubble-watchers last week’s pullback and its timing are more than a little suspicious. As the house of cards begins to tremble, with investors pumping in about a trillion dollars a year into a scheme that is making only tens of billions in profits, it is likely, say some pundits, that a proposed slowdown might be a way to give all parties a chance to catch their breath and manage some of the more voracious expectations of private capital.

At the very least it might delay the bursting of the bubble or even keep the money spigots running for a few more quarters. Certainly, it’s easier to tell Wall Street you’re slowing down to save humanity rather than that you’ve convinced capital to anchor the world’s entire economy to a gadget that might not actually do what it says on the box.

This is why critics like writer Cory Doctorow are urging us to change the language we use when we worry about AI so we stop attributing power to it that it hasn’t yet proved it possesses. Instead of despairing that AI will replace millions of jobs, they argue, we should describe only the facts we know: that capitalism’s ruling class, which recently told us that NFTs were a great investment, has been convinced that removing human labour from balance sheets would generate $100-trillion in profits, and that AI as described by its most charismatic salespeople is the path to that El Dorado.

I don’t know which of these belief systems are true. It’s possible they all have some truth to them; that the present iteration of AI is a hot mess, catastrophically overvalued and over-hyped but can nevertheless be used as an extremely nasty weapon in certain scenarios. But what this thing called AI has shown us, in sharp, appalling detail, is the psychopathy of so many so-called captains of industry.

An entire cohort of executives has broken cover, believing it is finally safe to drop its human disguise and dispense with all that tiresome, mealy-mouthed rhetoric about human capital and putting people first. Swept up in predatory excitement, it has shown us exactly what it is. We should not forget what we have seen.

• Eaton is an Arena Holdings columnist.

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