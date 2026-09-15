WANDILE SIHLOBO | Farmers brace for costly 2026/27 season

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Conversations in the South African farming sector are shifting towards the 2026/27 season outlook, and the path ahead appears more uncertain than usual.

Many factors are worth watching as we approach the start of the new season in mid-October. The war between the US and Iran remains unresolved, and the supply constraints arising from disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continue to put upward pressure on farm input costs.

For example, at the end of August local fertiliser prices were on average up 20% from a year ago. Fuel prices are also up from a year ago, though they have moderated from the sharp increases in the months after the US-Iran war started. As Brent crude hovers above $100 a barrel, fuel prices may see further upside pressure, especially in the diesel market, where refining margins have risen more sharply.

In the Black Sea region, conditions do not support global food security as Russia continues to destroy infrastructure in various exporting areas in Ukraine, adding upward pressure on commodity prices. For wheat-importing countries such as South Africa, the price increases in recent weeks are worrying for consumers.

As farmers contend with higher and more volatile input costs, weather conditions also look uncertain. Expectations of a strong El Niño remain a major concern. However, the start of the season may be good as high soil moisture will support seed germination and keep grazing fields productive for longer. But concerns remain about how severe the El Niño will be as the season continues and whether the country will experience a damaging heatwave. These are the issues the farming community must contend with.

While such comments are typically focused on the grain industry, these issues worry all farmers. We single out the grain industry as an indicator since about 80% of the crop is planted in rain-fed areas and thus exposed to these likely harsh climatic conditions. Commercial fruit and vegetables are produced under irrigation.

Another agricultural subsector equally exposed to these climatic shocks, but less discussed, is the livestock industry. In times of drought, feed becomes the main challenge as the pastures dry up and feed prices also increase notably. As a result, livestock farmers tend to manage their herds by increasing slaughter during these times.

While this is not ideal, it is common, and farmers often export some meat. But the challenge now is that South Africa is heading towards an El Niño at a time when the country cannot export to some typical markets because of foot-and-mouth disease challenges.

Only a few Middle Eastern markets have remained open for exports. This means the department of agriculture must work harder to revive access to more Middle Eastern markets so that if culling increases, farmers have a market for the beef and can maintain profitable farming enterprises. Increasing cattle slaughter to manage herds while markets are limited would put downward pressure on red meat prices.

In the near term this would seem ideal for domestic consumers, as it would mean meat prices would continue to decline. But for the cattle industry it would place severe strain on farmers financially and undermine commercial viability. Fiscal room to support the farming sector during a drought may be limited, but the government can explore other ways to support the agricultural sector.

For the livestock industry the main priority should be boosting export markets, especially in countries that are not as strict on vaccinated livestock. Work on this should start immediately, not in 2027 when the industry may already be under pressure.

These economic challenges will not be limited to the agricultural sector; interlinked industries will also feel the effect of drought, mainly the vehicles and agricultural machinery industries. Overall, we are heading into a likely challenging season.

• Sihlobo is a presidential envoy on agriculture and land, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow at Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.

Business Day